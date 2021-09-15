NBA 2K22 App: How to download, face-scan features and more

The NBA 2K22 game was released on September 10th. However, unlike every year, the companion app for the game was not made available alongside the game’s release. This proved especially frustrating for players who wanted to add face scans to their MyCareer mode.

The NBA 2K22 companion app was eventually released around a day later and comes with a range of new features and support. In this article, we look at everything you need to know about the NBA 2K22 companion app.

Big changes are coming to NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition 📲



Take charge of your favorite NBA team and take on competitors all through your Apple device.



Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/0qF9cEhY1w pic.twitter.com/wanac9x0ta — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) September 14, 2021

NBA 2K22 companion app: Everything you need to know

The NBA 2K22 companion app is now available to be downloaded for free on both the Google Play Store and the Apple Store. As always, the companion app offers gamers an easy way to keep track of all the latest news and event updates in NBA 2K22. Players will need to log in to their NBA 2K account in order to use the app.

First and foremost, the most important feature that the app offers is the ability to upload face-scans for MyCareer mode in NBA 2K22. The companion app can be used to personalize customized MyPlayer characters across Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS5, PS4, Steam and Switch using only a mobile device. The companion app uses the phone’s camera and has easy instructions that can be followed to upload the face scan to MyCareer mode.

MyNBA 2K22 is now available on the App Store and Google Play. Featuring the following for NBA 2K22:



◾ Face scan

◾ Redeem locker codes

◾ Check your VC balance pic.twitter.com/zQ91LrPYdR — MyNBA2K (@MyNBA2K) September 14, 2021

Second, the NBA 2K22 companion app also allows gamers to redeem locker codes on the go and receive rewards without having to log in from the main system. This is especially useful for gamers who might be on the move or want to try their luck with a time-based locker code. The official NBA 2K Twitter account as well as various featured players have posted multiple redeemable locker codes since the game was released.

Luka Doncic is the chief cover star for NBA 2K22.

Also Read

Finally, the companion app is also useful in the sense that it allows players to check their VC balance as well. Hence, the NBA 2K22 companion app can be extremely useful for gamers who plan to consistently play NBA 2K22 over the next few months. It allows players to stay updated and receive various rewards, and will have to be downloaded in case you plan to upload your own face scan to the MyCareer mode.

