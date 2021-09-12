NBA 2K22: Best Power Forward Builds

NBA 2K22 is out on several platforms like PlayStation 4/5, XBox One/Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Everyone is rushing to build their version of the best guard or small forward, as they can get a bucket in various ways. The traditional power forwards are not as fun to play with in NBA 2K, as you cannot shoot threes or run around screens. However, if you have the right build, you can create a dominant big man who will clean the glass for your team and also get buckets in the paint.

The days of power forwards like Dirk Nowitzki, Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan dominating the league are done. Out of the 15 All-NBA selections for the 2020-21 NBA season, only two were power forwards, whereas seven were guards (eight if you count LeBron James as the point guard for the LA Lakers).

What is the best power forward build in NBA 2K22?

Giannis Antetokounmpo is arguably the best power forward today, with two MVPs, one DPOY and a Finals MVP award. No other power forward comes even close in terms of his accolades. However, Draymond Green and Anthony Davis are are not too far behind.

A power forward can be made in a variety of ways in NBA 2K22 MyPlayer Builder. You can have a traditional dominant post player or a playmaking and stretch big man. Tim Duncan rarely shot threes, whereas Dirk Nowitzki shot 40% from beyond the arc.

On that note, let's have a look at the three best power forward builds in NBA 2K22.

Note 1: The skill breakdown and physical profiles are pie charts in NBA 2K22. The % figures mentioned are not exact values but just rough numbers to give you an idea which pie chart to choose.

Note 2: Badges can vary in NBA 2K22 as you change and select your attributes.

So without further ado, let's get started:

#3 Glass-Cleaning Lockdown

Kevin McHale is considered of the best power forwards of all time [Source: NBA History (Twitter)]

Kevin McHale is an excellent post player for your team in NBA 2K22. He is someone who can dominate the paint and also protect the rim.

He is not a great three-point shooter, but will make the right plays when double-teamed or crowded. McHale is the closest build to Tim Duncan, who is widely regarded as the best power forward of all time.

Skill Breakdown: 36% Shooting, 36% Defense/Rebound, 14% Finishing, 14% Playmaking.

Physical Profile: High Strength, Medium Agility, Low Vertical.

Player Creation: Body Type - Solid, Height - 6'11", Weight- 256 lbs, Wingspan - 91.5".

Takeover: Post Scorer.

To build this player on NBA 2K22, you need to max out all the attributes in Finishing, except Driving Layup and Driving Dunk, which can be kept at 61. Under the Shooting category, max out Mid-range shot and Post Fade while keeping Three-Point shot at minimum and Free Throw at 65. This is an ultimate post up player to dominate the paint, so don't upgrade the Three-point shot.

Under Playmaking, max out Pass Accuracy and Post Control while keeping Ball Handle a little over minimum (around 51). Finally, in Defense/Rebounding, max out everything except Perimeter Defense, Lateral Quickness and Steal, all three of which can be kept at the minimum. This player doesn't need guard-like quickness, and he won't be guarding the three-point line anyway.

Badges: This build will give you 47 badges in NBA 2K22, with 11 in Shooting and 8 in Playmaking, along with 17 in Defense/Rebounding and 11 in Finishing. You can choose HOF badges in Shooting and Defense/Rebounding such as Deep Fades, Volume Shooter, Rebound Chaser and/or Rim Protector.

Shades of: Kevin McHale, John Collins.

