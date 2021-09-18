NBA 2K22: Everything that you need to know about the latest September 18th locker codes, Flash Packs and Glitch cards

NBA 2K22, as promised, has introduced a more dynamic variety of locker codes and other player packs that MyTeam gamers can get for free. Last week, the game announced three locker codes that had a range of rewards, including specific versions of LeBron James and Russell Westbrook, along with giveaways of a range of other items.

Earlier today i.e. on September 18th, NBA 2K22 announced the first range of flash cards and glitch cards along with new locker codes that can be entered for a limited time to gain various rewards. The following article covers everything you need to know about the latest offerings in NBA 2K22.

NBA 2K22 MyTEAM @NBA2K_MyTEAM Flash Packs are back in MyTEAM ⚡️ Pick up 💎 D-Rose, Amy Kawhi, and more new cards including these Glitched players:



💎 Shooting Mutumbo

Amy Dunking Peja

Ruby Shooting Darius Miles

Sapphire Dunking Duncan Robinson



NBA 2K22 announces Flash Packs, Glitch cards and new locker codes

The first set of Flash Packs in NBA 2K22 includes a range of current stars, including a 93-rated Diamond Derrick Rose-Chicago Bulls version along with Dikembe Mutombo. The Toronto Raptors Amethyst version of Kawhi Leonard, with an overall of 91 has also been added, along with the following cards.

· Diamond 93 OVR Derrick Rose – Chicago Bulls

· Diamond 92 OVR Dikembe Mutombo – Philadelphia 76ers

· Amethyst 91 OVR Kawhi Leonard – Toronto Raptors

· Amethyst 90 OVR Fred Vanvleet – Toronto Raptors

· Amethyst 90 OVR Peja Stojakovic – Sacramento Kings

· Ruby 89 OVR James Worthy – Los Angeles Lakers

· Ruby 89 OVR Darius Miles – Portland Trail Blazers

· Sapphire 86 OVR Duncan Robinson – Miami Heat

Apart from the above, the following Glitched cards along with the specific glitched stats can also be seen below:

Diamond 92 OVR Dikembe Mutombo (High Shooting)

Amethyst 90 OVR Peja Stojakovic (High Dunking)

Ruby 89 OVR Darius Miles (High Shooting)

Sapphire 86 OVR Duncan Robinson (High Dunking)

Buying the flash pack gives gamers an equal chance of getting the above cards. Flash Packs are expected to be released in the future for only 72 hours as well, and cost 13,125 MT or 9,375 VC. As expected, Flash Packs are more expensive than normal packs with no guarantee of pulling a featured player. However, buying the 21-player pack box for 187,500 VC guarantees a box-topper card.

NBA 2K22 MyTEAM @NBA2K_MyTEAM The Klaw drops at 8AM PT tomorrow 🦾 The Klaw drops at 8AM PT tomorrow 🦾 https://t.co/KCRlHTSxh5

In such a scenario, while there is a huge risk of losing money without getting the desired card, gamers might be tempted to go for it considering the special players that they can acquire.

Finally, the following two new locker codes have also been added in NBA 2K22 for the time being. Mentioned below the locker codes are the free rewards that players can acquire by simply entering the code:

FLASH-PACKS-IN-MyTEAM-2K22

Flash Pack

Gold New Balance Kawhi Shoe Base Pack

Gold Adidas D-Rose 11 Shoe Base Pack

2 Tokens

GET-READY-FOR-PRIMETIME

Jordan Shoe Pack

Adidas Shoe Pack

Badge Pack

Gold Shoe Boost Pack

Token

A diamond version of Derrick Rose is just one of the new cards introduced via the first Flash Pack.

Obviously, the first locker code has been added in celebration of the release of NBA 2K22's first Flash Pack.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar