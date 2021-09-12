NBA 2K22 free rewards: Everything that you need to know about the latest September 2021 locker codes

NBA 2K22 is officially out. Fans are still in the process of exploring the range of new features and overhauls like in-game mechanics and game modes.

Pre-ordering the NBA 2K22 game allowed players to acquire a range of bonus items and perks. That can give them a headstart with respect to their overall in-game progress. Various featured stars and the official NBA 2K page also released multiple locker codes, which can be used to acquire special rewards.

On that note, here's a look at the three active locker codes in the game as of September 2021.

NBA 2K22: Everything you need to know about the September 2021 locker codes

Players can also acquire Zach LaVine for free by using one of the active locker codes in NBA 2K22 game.

In NBA 2K22, locker codes are updated on a weekly basis, allowing fans to enter the numeric codes in-game to redeem new packs, items, MT coins and Virtual Currency. When the game was officially released on September 10th, various featured stars posted about a locker code giveaway that was applicable on a 'first-come-first-serve basis'.

100K VC Locker Code 🤑



First 10 people to enter this code in NBA 2K22 will get 100K VC. Void where prohibited. pic.twitter.com/dzHHpAHvVQ — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) September 10, 2021

Fans can keep a lookout for such giveaways on Twitter accounts of featured players along with the official NBA 2K handle. Currently, there are a total of three locker codes that were added along with the official release on 10th September.

The three codes, along with their expiry dates and specific rewards are as follows:







Locker Code



Rewards



Expiry Date



HAPPY-NEXTGEN-2KDAY-22



3 Banners

30 Minutes 2XP Coin

New Player Indicator

New Green Animation



14th September, 2021



2KDAY-IN-MyTEAM



Diamond +4 Driving Dunk

Diamond Shoe

Free Agent LeBron James

Free Agent Russell Westbrook

Free Agent Zach Lavine



17th September, 2021



WELCOME-TO-MyTEAM-CALL-TO-BALL



Deluxe Colossal Pack

5 Gold Shoe Boosts

5 Gold Shoe Bases

Draft Ticket



17th September, 2021



In order to redeem the locker codes mentioned above, players need to select the Locker Code option from the MyTeam Community Hub in NBA 2K22.

Currently, only the three above codes are available in the game, with one expiring on 14th September. The other two, as mentioned above, can be redeemed till 17th September.

One more locker code for #2KDay Use this code for an Option Pack. Diamonds for the MT Shoe Lab, or a powerful Free Agent. Which will you pick?



A 💎 +4 Dunk Shoe Boost Card

A 💎 Shoe Colorway

Free Agent LeBron

Free Agent Westbrook

Free Agent LaVine



Expires 12:00AM PT Sunday 9/12 pic.twitter.com/UKzPsGXruQ — NBA 2K22 MyTEAM (@NBA2K_MyTEAM) September 10, 2021

Obviously, the 2KDAY-IN-MyTEAM locker code appears to be the most rewarding of the three. The code’s rewards include three top-class players in the form of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Zach LaVine. Of course, players need to hurry in order to redeem the codes and get their rewards before they expire.

NBA 2K22, as mentioned above, will be updating the locker codes on a weekly basis. That means that new ones should become available on September 17th, when all three of the currently available locker codes will expire.

