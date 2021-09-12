NBA 2K22: Fast and easy ways to earn MT coins

NBA 2K22 was officially released worldwide on September 10th. This year, the latest edition of the NBA 2K series has introduced a range of new features and upgrades that have been well-received by fans worldwide.

These include a huge overhaul of the MyTeam and MyNBA modes, apart from a range of in-game functions, new shooting and dribbling moves, and a complete overhaul of the game’s dunking system.

With the overall ratings and features now officially out, gamers will be looking to progress through the ranks quickly in the MyTeam mode. The most obvious way to do that is to accumulate MT coins, with a range of free-to-play methods available in NBA 2K22 to accumulate the in-game currency.

NBA 2K22: How to quickly accumulate MT coins?

MT coins is the official in-game currency in the MyTeam mode in NBA 2K22. The game mode was introduced in NBA 2K13, with all transactions in the mode requiring players to accumulate MT tokens. The Virtual Currency(VC) in NBA 2K22 can be used to purchase player card packs for the MyTeam mode as well.

However, the easiest method to build the best teams would be to engage in Auction house transactions and try to buy players on the cheap.

Hence, MT tokens play an important part in the game, with a range of different methods available to players to accumulate them quickly. First and foremost, the Auction House itself gives players a range of possible ways to earn MT tokens. They can sell unwanted or extra players and try to buy the players they want on the cheap.

A large variety of other in-game items such as gold contracts can also be traded in the Auction House in exchange of MT coins.

LeBron and Stephen Curry are two of the highest-rated players in NBA 2K22

NBA 2K22 has the most comprehensive auction house system seen in the NBA 2K series till date, and players can be auctioned in order to gain profits with respect to MT coins. Secondly, the official challenges tab in the game also has a range of quests that can be completed in order to earn MT coins.

NBA 2K22 regularly has a wide range of daily, weekly, monthly and lifetime challenges that can be complete in the MyTeam mode to earn MT coins.

While going in for player packs can be risky considering users might not receive the players they want, accumulating unwanted players and selling them off for profits is the easiest, and the most effective method of accumulating MT coinsquickly in the game.

Finally, another method to quickly earn tokens is by playing multiple game modes on a daily basis.

Play through Domination or Triple Threat Online/Offline matches will also result in players earning MT coins, with the difficulty level having a direct impact on the rewards. While MT coins can be bought using real money in the game as well, the above free-to-play methods can also be used to accumulate the currency.

Of course, as the game has only been recently released, a range of featured players and the official NBA 2K Twitter page has also been hosting regular giveaways via coupon codes in the last few days. While winning such a giveaway is based on luck, grinding through the game in order to earn MT tokens is the easiest method to earn currency for players.

