Top 10 highest rated players revealed in NBA 2K22

2K Sports just revealed their player ratings for NBA 2K22 and the basketball world has gone into a spiral. As we don't have any NBA action for another two months or so, fans and the players themselves are reacting to these ratings and stirring up debates online. LeBron James responded 'SLAM Gaming' on Twitter when Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant's ratings were revealed and suggested that they should be 99.

.@KingJames thinks Steph and KD should be a 99 👀



What should the 👑 be? #2KRatings https://t.co/qwZSwBovxl — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 18, 2021

Moreover, Trae Young commented on his 89-rated player on NBA 2K22 as well saying that 2K Sports is yet to get his rating right.

😂😂😂 feel like we do this every year… y’all ever gonna get it right?!🤔😂 #CantPlayItYet 💆🏽💯 😂😂😂 https://t.co/kXbQZ4V8dq — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) August 18, 2021

Who are the best players in NBA 2K22?

As we can see, a lot of buzz is around these new ratings. LeBron James and Stephen Curry were the two highest rated players last season (2K21) but this year 2K Sports started nobody at that rating. Moreover, Damian Lillard was left off the top three-point shooters list while Jayson Tatum was upset over his 90 rating, suggesting the base should have been at least 92.

🍀@jaytatum0 reacts to his 2K22 Rating



Stay tuned for more #2KRatings coming soon



Pre-order 2K22 ➡️ https://t.co/vvOEdFGQaU pic.twitter.com/NXS88CQxln — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 18, 2021

With everyone hyped about these new ratings, let's take a look at the top 10 highest rated players in NBA 2K22.

#10 Damian Lillard - 94

Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers in NBA 2K21 [Source: Operation Sports]

Damian Lillard is the 10th-highest rated player in NBA 2K22 with a rating of 94. His rating in NBA 2K21 was 94 as well and he is one of the few players whose ratings are the same from last year. He was famously left off the 2K22's top 5 three-point shooters list which got fans angry at the game.

However, Lillard's rating is certainly bound to increase in the upcoming season as it always does. He dropped 55 points along with 12 threes in an NBA playoff game and his rating skyrocketed for a brief few weeks.

Cover Star had the sliders up, takeover activated, & put up 2K numbers 🤯



Well fought @Dame_Lillard. pic.twitter.com/diBSIiThvx — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) June 2, 2021

Damian Lillard was the cover athlete for NBA 2K21. He has 64-rated inside scoring, 91-rated outside scoring, 88-rated athleticism, 89-rated playmaking, 43-rated rebounding and 57-rated defense. He has a total of 44 badges in the game with 32 gold, 8 silver, 2 bronze and 2 Hall of Fame badges.

#9 James Harden - 94

James Harden with the Houston Rockets in NBA 2K20 [Source: NBA 2KW]

James Harden's rating has fallen from 95 in 2K21 to 94 in 2K22 which is understandable considering he spent most of last season injured and returned in the playoffs as a shell of himself. It is entirely possible that his rating will improve next season and it most likely will. Harden was the cover athlete for an alternative version of NBA 2K16.

James Harden has 79-rated inside scoring, 91-rated outside scoring, 90-rated athleticism, 91-rated playmaking, 58-rated rebounding and 65-rated defense. He has a total of 43 badges with 32 gold, 2 bronze, 4 silver and 5 Hall of Fame badges.

#8 Luka Doncic - 94

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks in NBA 2K20 [Source: VGR]

Luka Doncic is the cover athlete for NBA 2K22 and is one of the youngest players to get on the cover. As a cover athlete, his rating was expected to be at least 95 but this year 2K Sports reduced almost everyone's ratings which, as you can see, led to the players complaining.

However, Doncic continues to improve and we can expect his rating to go up without a doubt. He was rated 79 in his rookie year (2K19), then 87 in his sophomore year (2K20) and shot up to 94 last year (2K21). The rate at which Doncic is climbing, we can expect him to touch the coveted 97 or 98 mark in a year or two.

Luka Doncic is rated 94 overall in NBA 2K21 with 79-rated inside scoring, 63-rated defense, 59-rated rebounding, 90-rated playmaking, 84-rated athleticism, and 91-rated outside scoring. He has a total of 45 badges in the game with a whopping 37 gold badges along with 4 silver and 4 bronze. Don't be surprised if he picks up a Hall of Fame this year.

#7 Joel Embiid - 95

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers In NBA 2K20 [Source: NBA 2KW]

Joel Embiid is the first player to crack the 95 mark and he was rated 95 last season as well. He was the runner up in the 2021 NBA MVP race after averaging 28.5 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game while leading the Philadelphia 76ers to the best record in the Eastern Conference. The Cameroonian is unquestionably one of the best centers in the game today and if you want a dominant big man like Shaquille O'Neal on your Current Team squad, pick the Philadelphia 76ers.

Joel Embiid is one of the few players whose inside and outside scoring have the same rating at 91. Moreover, he has 79-rated athleticism, 59-rated playmaking, 91-rated rebounding and 76-rated defense. He has a total of 38 badges in NBA 2K21 with 22 gold badges, 10 silver and 6 bronze.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar