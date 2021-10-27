NBA 2K22 Free Spirit clothing quest: Which clothing items to buy from affiliate stores to complete Meet the Designers quest?

NBA 2K22’s Season 2 has introduced a range of new quests, rewards, challenges and player packs. Those are the ultimate reasons why most gamers choose to grind resources for long periods of time. NBA 2K22 has also added a range of off-court elements with respect to the MyCareer mode that also plays a major role in allowing gamers to get ahead in the game.

One of these quests related to the Personal Brand of gamers’ MyPlayer is the “Meet the Designers Carlos, Sarah, Sasha, Andrew – Fashion Quest.”

The challenges that form part of the above quest are fairly straightforward and require gamers to buy specific items of clothing from their in-game affiliate stores. However, one of the quests requires gamers to buy “Free Spirit” clothing. It has confused gamers due to the lack of a clear demarcation of the clothes that gamers need to buy. In this article, we look at everything you need to know in order to complete the specific quest.

NBA 2K22 MyPlayer: How to buy the Free Spirit clothing?

NBA 2K22 has been plagued by a range of errors, server issues and other glitches in the few weeks that the game has been live since September 10th. Specific aspects of the “Meet the Designers” quest were malfunctioning but have been solved via recent updates. However, most gamers have found it difficult to complete the Free Spirit clothing quest majorly because there is no in-game explanation of what constitutes “Free Spirit” clothing.

While this is not the only quest/challenge that has resulted in confusion among gamers, the task itself is fairly easy.

Once the player has arrived at his particular affiliate store, the “free spirit” clothing refers to all items that have a specific megaphone/bullhorn sign next to it. Hence, upon arriving at the affiliate store, all gamers need to do is buy items with the specific sign next to them. That should be all they need to complete the quest and acquire the reward. The only source of confusion appears to be the demarcation for which NBA 2K22 has failed to provide an in-game explanation.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Luka Doncic is the chief cover star for NBA 2K22

The overall challenge can simply be completed by buying items with the bullhorn sign next to them. That is all the information NBA 2K22 gamers need to complete the above challenge.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar