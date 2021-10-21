×
NBA 2K22 Update Patch 1.07 Notes: Halloween update, Season 2, new face scans, gameplay changes, and everything else you need to know

NBA 2K22&#039;s patch 1.07 is now live across consoles. (Image via NBA 2K22)
Rishabh Bhatnagar
ANALYST
Modified Oct 21, 2021 11:56 PM IST
Feature

NBA 2K22 released the much-awaited update 1.07 earlier today for both current and next-gen consoles. The update has added the NBA 2K22 Season 2, which is scheduled to tip off at around 8 am PT on 22nd October 2021.

The new season has the tagline “Be Like Mike” as a tribute to Michael Jordan and has also brought in new game modes, voice content, and other gameplay and UI updates that fans have been asking for in recent weeks.

In this article, we look at everything you need to know about the latest NBA 2K22’s update 1.07.

The Seasons will be changing to Fall in Season 2 🍂 Halloween will also bring some surprisesRead More: nba.2k.com/courtside-repo… https://t.co/oxG8OfXbta

NBA 2K22 Update Patch 1.07: All the major updates

First and foremost, NBA 2K22’s season 2 will include a range of new quests, challenges and other features that also includes the all new tiers for the MyCareer mode.

The new Level 40 reward, which is a go-kart, along with a pink breast cancer awareness t-shirt at the first tier has also been made available to celebrate the Pink Ribbon day which is on October 22nd.

With Season 2 launching on Friday, our latest patches are live on both Current-Gen and New-Gen with many improvements and fixesGet all the details ➡️ nba.2k.com/patch-updates

The following article can be read for information with respect to all new additions for NBA 2K22’s season 2. Additionally, new UI updates aimed at enhancement of overall experience and new Real Voice Studio and Real Voice Sideline content has also been added as part of update 1.07.

The following teams have received court/arena updates as well:

  • · Chicago Bulls
  • · Cleveland Cavaliers
  • · Dallas Mavericks
  • · Miami Heat
  • · Minnesota Timberwolves
  • · Phoenix Suns
  • · Oklahoma City Thunder
  • · San Antonio Spurs
  • · Toronto Raptors
  • · Various G League teams
2K x @ColumbiaRecords 🎧We're excited to showcase their artists in the soundtrack and at Club 2K throughout Season 2 https://t.co/mrqoD7weeM

Finally, the update has added a range of new face scans for various coaches and players. The full list is as follows:

  • Lindsay Allen (new scan)
  • Scottie Barnes (new scan)
  • Dijonai Carrington (new scan)
  • Keon Johnson (new scan)
  • Stephanie Jones (new scan)
  • Tre Mann (new scan)
  • Davion Mitchell (new scan)
  • Kelsey Mitchell (new scan)
  • Trey Murphy III (new scan)
  • Chiney Ogwumike (new scan)
  • Karlie Samuelson (new scan)
  • Alperen Sengun (new scan)
  • Jasmine Walker (new scan)
  • Kostas Antetokounmpo
  • Khem Birch
  • Steve Clifford
  • Dana Evans
  • Cheryl Ford
  • Jerami Grant
  • Brandon Ingram
  • Lisa Leslie
  • Ivory Latta
  • Kenyon Martin
  • Rodney McGruder
  • Taj McWilliams-Franklin
  • Chris Mullin
  • Deanna Nolan
  • Ticha Penicheiro
  • Kim Perrot
  • Pascal Siakam
  • Marcus Smart
  • Katie Smith
  • John Stockton
  • Penny Taylor
  • Lonnie Walker IV
Luka Doncic is the chief cover star for NBA 2K22
Finally, NBA 2K22 has also received a range of updates with respect to glitches, errors and other server issues that players are now reporting to have been solved.

For more information with respect to specific events and challenges that have been added as part of update 1.07, the following official link can be seen.

Edited by Rohit Mishra
