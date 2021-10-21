NBA 2K22 Update Patch 1.07 Notes: Halloween update, Season 2, new face scans, gameplay changes, and everything else you need to know

NBA 2K22 released the much-awaited update 1.07 earlier today for both current and next-gen consoles. The update has added the NBA 2K22 Season 2, which is scheduled to tip off at around 8 am PT on 22nd October 2021.
The new season has the tagline “Be Like Mike” as a tribute to Michael Jordan and has also brought in new game modes, voice content, and other gameplay and UI updates that fans have been asking for in recent weeks.
In this article, we look at everything you need to know about the latest NBA 2K22’s update 1.07.
NBA 2K22 Update Patch 1.07: All the major updates
First and foremost, NBA 2K22’s season 2 will include a range of new quests, challenges and other features that also includes the all new tiers for the MyCareer mode.
The new Level 40 reward, which is a go-kart, along with a pink breast cancer awareness t-shirt at the first tier has also been made available to celebrate the Pink Ribbon day which is on October 22nd.
The following article can be read for information with respect to all new additions for NBA 2K22’s season 2. Additionally, new UI updates aimed at enhancement of overall experience and new Real Voice Studio and Real Voice Sideline content has also been added as part of update 1.07.
The following teams have received court/arena updates as well:
- · Chicago Bulls
- · Cleveland Cavaliers
- · Dallas Mavericks
- · Miami Heat
- · Minnesota Timberwolves
- · Phoenix Suns
- · Oklahoma City Thunder
- · San Antonio Spurs
- · Toronto Raptors
- · Various G League teams
Finally, the update has added a range of new face scans for various coaches and players. The full list is as follows:
- Lindsay Allen (new scan)
- Scottie Barnes (new scan)
- Dijonai Carrington (new scan)
- Keon Johnson (new scan)
- Stephanie Jones (new scan)
- Tre Mann (new scan)
- Davion Mitchell (new scan)
- Kelsey Mitchell (new scan)
- Trey Murphy III (new scan)
- Chiney Ogwumike (new scan)
- Karlie Samuelson (new scan)
- Alperen Sengun (new scan)
- Jasmine Walker (new scan)
- Kostas Antetokounmpo
- Khem Birch
- Steve Clifford
- Dana Evans
- Cheryl Ford
- Jerami Grant
- Brandon Ingram
- Lisa Leslie
- Ivory Latta
- Kenyon Martin
- Rodney McGruder
- Taj McWilliams-Franklin
- Chris Mullin
- Deanna Nolan
- Ticha Penicheiro
- Kim Perrot
- Pascal Siakam
- Marcus Smart
- Katie Smith
- John Stockton
- Penny Taylor
- Lonnie Walker IV
Finally, NBA 2K22 has also received a range of updates with respect to glitches, errors and other server issues that players are now reporting to have been solved.
For more information with respect to specific events and challenges that have been added as part of update 1.07, the following official link can be seen.