NBA 2K22 Update Patch 1.07 Notes: Halloween update, Season 2, new face scans, gameplay changes, and everything else you need to know

NBA 2K22 released the much-awaited update 1.07 earlier today for both current and next-gen consoles. The update has added the NBA 2K22 Season 2, which is scheduled to tip off at around 8 am PT on 22nd October 2021.

The new season has the tagline “Be Like Mike” as a tribute to Michael Jordan and has also brought in new game modes, voice content, and other gameplay and UI updates that fans have been asking for in recent weeks.

In this article, we look at everything you need to know about the latest NBA 2K22’s update 1.07.

NBA 2K @NBA2K The Seasons will be changing to Fall in Season 2 🍂 Halloween will also bring some surprisesRead More: nba.2k.com/courtside-repo… The Seasons will be changing to Fall in Season 2 🍂 Halloween will also bring some surprisesRead More: nba.2k.com/courtside-repo… https://t.co/oxG8OfXbta

NBA 2K22 Update Patch 1.07: All the major updates

First and foremost, NBA 2K22’s season 2 will include a range of new quests, challenges and other features that also includes the all new tiers for the MyCareer mode.

The new Level 40 reward, which is a go-kart, along with a pink breast cancer awareness t-shirt at the first tier has also been made available to celebrate the Pink Ribbon day which is on October 22nd.

NBA 2K @NBA2K With Season 2 launching on Friday, our latest patches are live on both Current-Gen and New-Gen with many improvements and fixesGet all the details ➡️ nba.2k.com/patch-updates With Season 2 launching on Friday, our latest patches are live on both Current-Gen and New-Gen with many improvements and fixesGet all the details ➡️ nba.2k.com/patch-updates

The following article can be read for information with respect to all new additions for NBA 2K22’s season 2. Additionally, new UI updates aimed at enhancement of overall experience and new Real Voice Studio and Real Voice Sideline content has also been added as part of update 1.07.

The following teams have received court/arena updates as well:

· Chicago Bulls

· Cleveland Cavaliers

· Dallas Mavericks

· Miami Heat

· Minnesota Timberwolves

· Phoenix Suns

· Oklahoma City Thunder

· San Antonio Spurs

· Toronto Raptors

· Various G League teams

NBA 2K @NBA2K 2K x @ColumbiaRecords 🎧We're excited to showcase their artists in the soundtrack and at Club 2K throughout Season 2 2K x @ColumbiaRecords 🎧We're excited to showcase their artists in the soundtrack and at Club 2K throughout Season 2 https://t.co/mrqoD7weeM

Finally, the update has added a range of new face scans for various coaches and players. The full list is as follows:

Lindsay Allen (new scan)

Scottie Barnes (new scan)

Dijonai Carrington (new scan)

Keon Johnson (new scan)

Stephanie Jones (new scan)

Tre Mann (new scan)

Davion Mitchell (new scan)

Kelsey Mitchell (new scan)

Trey Murphy III (new scan)

Chiney Ogwumike (new scan)

Karlie Samuelson (new scan)

Alperen Sengun (new scan)

Jasmine Walker (new scan)

Kostas Antetokounmpo

Khem Birch

Steve Clifford

Dana Evans

Cheryl Ford

Jerami Grant

Brandon Ingram

Lisa Leslie

Ivory Latta

Kenyon Martin

Rodney McGruder

Taj McWilliams-Franklin

Chris Mullin

Deanna Nolan

Ticha Penicheiro

Kim Perrot

Pascal Siakam

Marcus Smart

Katie Smith

John Stockton

Penny Taylor

Lonnie Walker IV

Luka Doncic is the chief cover star for NBA 2K22

Finally, NBA 2K22 has also received a range of updates with respect to glitches, errors and other server issues that players are now reporting to have been solved.

For more information with respect to specific events and challenges that have been added as part of update 1.07, the following official link can be seen.

