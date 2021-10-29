NBA 2K22 Halloween update: new apparel, X2 XP, themed updates, free rewards and everything else you need to know

NBA 2K22’s season 2 has added a range of new items, rewards, challenges, quests and locations that need to be visited in order to trigger certain aspects of the game. The latest update added a new tiers system with brand new rewards, with the level 40 reward being a go-kart and the level 1 reward being a pink cancer awareness t-shirt.

A range of other items, including new locker codes that allow gamers to acquire free players, are also available. Currently, individual locker codes for a featured version of Pete Maravich, Dennis Rodman and Chris Duarte are active in the game. They can simply be added in-game in order to access the rewards.

Finally, the latest update also added the Halloween update, which includes a range of new items, clothing, rewards, and theme changes that are set to become live on 31st October, 2021. In this article, we look at everything related to the Halloween update that is known so far.

NBA 2K22 Halloween “The Long Night” update: New rewards, themes, X2 XP, and new apparel

First and foremost, each year, NBA 2K releases a set of clothing and other Halloween-themed accessories that players can buy in-game using Virtual Currency (VC). A themed update called the “Ghostly Gallows” will allow gamers to earn double XP by playing on decks 15 and 16 during the Halloween weekend, with a “Trick or Treat” event also announced.

The event will apparently allow gamers to acquire various in-game items by simply exploring the Concha Del Mar cruise ship in NBA 2K22’s MyCareer mode. Similar events/trick or treat rewards will be available to be collected all around town. Additionally, gamers who buy and then wear in-game Halloween themed apparel during the weekend will be able to participate in outdoor games that are expected to offer further rewards.

The entire Concha Del Mar ship, various in-game courts and decks 15 and 16 in particular, is also expected to receive a Halloween-themed makeover for the weekend. The Long Night update will result in the open-world playground getting dark, with a total of 30 houses and stores announced to be turning into trick or treat location for the entire weekend.

A free, featured Dennis Rodman card is currently available on NBA 2K22

Finally, three extra events for next-gen console users have also been added as part of the Halloween update:

Mobil 1 Grand Prix

Ruffles 4-Point Ridge Tournament

Kia Challenge

Each of the above events is expected to provide NBA 2K22 gamers multiple in-game rewards that have not yet been announced.

