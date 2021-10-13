NBA 2K22: How to get token rewards in the MyTeam mode?

NBA 2K22 has undergone a huge transformation with respect to the previous editions of the game. The MyCareer mode has added a range of new features, challenges and quests that can be completed to earn extra VC, MT and other in-game currencies.

The MyTeam mode gives gamers increased control over their respective franchises with a range of new ways to promote development, buy new players and make sure that the acquired players play at their full potential.

NBA 2K22 has also recently added multiple new challenges that give rewards in the form of MyTeam tokens that can then be used to buy a range of items from the in-game store.

With a total of 7 different categories of MyToken rewards, including one that has not been added to the game as of yet, the following article looks at everything that gamers need to know about the MyToken rewards in the MyTeam mode in NBA 2K22.

NBA 2K22 MyTeam: How to acquire MyTeam token rewards?

The MyTeam tokens are the third in-game currency that can be used in NBA 2K22 to acquire a range of items. While both MT tokens and VC are easily available to be acquired by completing various in-game challenges, the same cannot be said about MyTeam token rewards which are instead earned as part of the extra rewards along with VC or MT tokens.

Gamers would also have noticed that tokens can virtually be earned by completing most of the challenges that are part of the MyCareer mode. The following token rewards are available in the game and can be bought using the token rewards that are earned:

Emerald Rewards: 3 Tokens

3 Tokens Sapphire Rewards: 6 Tokens

6 Tokens Ruby Rewards: 15 Tokens

15 Tokens Amethyst Rewards: 30 Tokens

30 Tokens Diamond Rewards: 60 Tokens

60 Tokens Pink Diamond Rewards: 150 Tokens

150 Tokens Galaxy Opal Rewards: TBA

NBA 2K22 has a token market that allows gamers to buy a range of items using tokens including injury cards, badges, and other packs, including some of the MyTeam promotional series. The token market can be visited by scrolling to the pack market on the MyTeam main screen and rewards can be collected under the relevant Rewards menu under the same option.

The NBA 2K22 MyTeam mode also gives players token rewards on the passing of each level, which is done by collecting XP points in-game. Tokens can also be earned by playing other game modes, most notably the Triple Threat Online mode, which typically only gives one token at the end of a match.

Regardless, the Galaxy Opal Rewards have not yet been added in-game and can be expected to be updated in the coming time. Currently, the tokens can be exchanged for the above mentioned game items and also some time-limited featured packs that are released in the token market.

