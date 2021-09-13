NBA 2K22 Legend Edition: Here's all you need to know

NBA 2K22 has officially been released, with four editions of the game currently available across platforms. Apart from the digital bundle and the standard edition, the WNBA 25th anniversary version and the 75th NBA anniversary edition have also been released.

As one would expect, ordering the legends version of the game allows players to acquire a range of bonus items, with the likes of Kevin Durant, Dirk Nowitzki and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar featuring as cover stars. In this article, we look at everything you need to know about the NBA 2K22 legend edition.

To honor the history of the game...Introducing the NBA 75th Anniversary Edition

Kareem, Dirk, KD. 3 NBA legends representing 3 eras of basketball

NBA 2K22 75th NBA Anniversary edition: Everything you need to know

The NBA 2K22 legend edition is currently available across platforms at a cost of $99.99. The price can be expected to drop in the coming months, although most gamers might struggle to wait until then. Apart from NBA 2K22, the following bonus items can be acquired on buying the specific edition:

100K VC

10K MyTEAM Points

10 MyTEAM Tokens

Sapphire Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki, and Kevin Durant MyTEAM Cards

22 MyTEAM Promo Packs (Receive 10 at launch, then 3 per week for 4 weeks)

Diamond Jordan Shoe MyTEAM card

Coach Card MyTEAM Pack

10 Boosts for each MyCAREER Skill Boost type

10 Boosts for each Gatorade Boost type

4 Cover Athlete T-Shirts for your MyPLAYER

MyPLAYER backpack and arm sleeve

Custom-design skateboard for MyPLAYER

Kevin Durant is the only active NBA player to feature on the legends edition of NBA 2K22.

Of course, the legends version of the game comes along with all the bonus items and players that the standard edition has, with the above items an added bonus. Hence, while players might have to shell out more, they might be tempted to buy the 75th anniversary edition of NBA 2K22 especially if they plan to invest a lot of time into the game.

As can be seen above, the legends edition also comes with a range of items that can be used to customize players in various game modes, with sapphire versions of all three cover stars also among the bonus items. NBA 2K22 has seen a range of upgrades and new features being added to the game, and has till now received favorable reviews worldwide.

Hence, buying the legends version of the game does seem like a tempting option. More information about the overall features that have been introduced in NBA 2K22 can be found here.

