NBA 2K22 Mobile Season 4 released: Everything you need to know

The mobile version of NBA 2K22, NBA 2K Season 4, was released yesterday and as expected, has introduced a range of new features and gameplay changes that are sure to result in an overall upgrade with respect to the previous season.

The official statement released yesterday claimed that NBA 2K Season 4 will be more of a free-to-play game where players will be rewarded for their in-game activity. This is a stark departure from the previous year’s game which was often criticized for being more of a pay-to-win game.

In this article, we look at everything you need to know about NBA 2K22’s mobile edition for this year, called the NBA 2K Season 4.

The major details in NBA 2K Mobile Season 4

First and foremost, NBA 2K season 4 promises to have an increased amount of player likeliness, another aspect of the game that was criticized with respect to the past year’s version. With respect to the new Statline, the following statement was released:

“The Stat Line — This is a new, beefed-up version of The Checklist where you can earn even more coins via daily, weekly and monthly objectives, plus objectives for theme events. You’ll have an array of tasks related to gameplay, card collecting and more. And it will fluctuate — they won’t be the same tasks every day, week and month. You’ll also earn Stat Points, a new way to compare your S4 accomplishments to other players.”

Damian Lillard is the cover star for NBA 2K Mobile season 4.

Hence, the game has indeed added a range of new ways to acquire currency which will allow players to make good progress without having to spend real money.

NBA 2K Mobile has also introduced changes with respect to player positions, introducing a new position for various top players to better reflect their gameplay:

“Some players will have their position changed for S4, including Doncic (PG), DeMar DeRozan (SF), Paul George (SG) and Jrue Holiday (PG). We did these so that 1) they more closely match their position in real life and 2) you can use the best players on their actual NBA teams together.”

Finally, the game has added a range of new players, including Terence Mann and Christian Wood, to the foundation tiers. Additionally, just like NBA 2K22, NBA 2K Mobile has also added a range of brand related features with respect to the MyCareer mode.

Season 4 of NBA 2K Mobile will also have Crowns and Endorsements that will have specific rewards that can be acquired by engaging in various activities.

Also Read

NBA 2K Mobile @NBA2KMobile Cover athlete code 🔥



Click Redeem in NBA 2K Mobile and enter “DAMETIME” to get this card! Available thru 10/12, once per account. Cover athlete code 🔥



Click Redeem in NBA 2K Mobile and enter “DAMETIME” to get this card! Available thru 10/12, once per account. https://t.co/jLbm7qb7xN

The above features are in addition to gameplay mechanics upgrades that have also been promised. Further updates with respect to gamer reviews can be expected in the coming time.

Edited by Rohit Mishra