NBA 2K22 MyCareer: How to complete the "Put On a Unique Outfit" quest for next-gen gamers

NBA 2K22 offers gamers a range of methods to earn extra in-game currency. The MyCareer mode, with its all-new neighborhood, can become a frustrating place. It can specifically affect next-gen users due to the sheer amount of quests and activities available to be completed to earn valuable VC in NBA 2K22.

One of these quests that has proven especially confusing for gamers to complete is the “Put On a Unique Outfit". The quest is currently only available for next-gen users, although a similar challenge can be expected to be added for current-gen users in the near future as well. In this article, we look at everything you need to know about the “How to put on a unique outfit” quest in NBA 2K22.

holdtoreset.com @HoldToReset A side quest in #NBA2K22 tasks players with putting on a Unique Outfit. See our guide below for deatils. holdtoreset.com/nba-2k22-you-g… A side quest in #NBA2K22 tasks players with putting on a Unique Outfit. See our guide below for deatils. holdtoreset.com/nba-2k22-you-g… https://t.co/KbjLRZLDPP

How to put on a unique outfit in NBA 2K22 MyCareer mode (next-gen users)

The quest might not result in a lot of rewards for gamers but is the first one that players need to complete when they activate the “You Gotta Start Somewhere: See and Be Seen" quest on their in-game quests tab. Completing the quest results in rewards in terms of fashion points and MVP points, two crucial aspects of the MyPlayer mode in NBA 2K22’s MyCareer.

Luka Doncic is the chief cover star for NBA 2K22.

Next-gen users have a range of affiliated clothing stores scattered across the MyCareer map, with multiple real-life brands and accessories available to be bought in the game mode. However, gamers need to select one of the following four affiliations while starting off their MyPlayer careers: Beasts of the East, North Side Knights, South City Vipers, and the Western Wildcats. For further help with respect to affiliations in NBA 2K22, the following article can be read.

Once you have identified the affiliation stores that have a specific mark on the map, players simply need to head over and buy clothes and some accessories in order to complete the quest. The cost of the clothes do not have any influence on whether the clothing item will be considered “unique,“ and players can simply buy the cheapest items available in the affiliated store.

Also Read

GameMS @GameMSOfficial

GAMEMS has learned a way to keep the quest going, click it👉

If you want NBA2K22 MT coins, here👉 #NBA2K22 : How To Complete ‘Put On A Unique Outfit’ Quest?😊😊GAMEMS has learned a way to keep the quest going, click it👉 bit.ly/3zjaQWq If you want NBA2K22 MT coins, here👉 gamems.com/nba-2k22-mt #NBA2K22: How To Complete ‘Put On A Unique Outfit’ Quest?😊😊

GAMEMS has learned a way to keep the quest going, click it👉bit.ly/3zjaQWq

If you want NBA2K22 MT coins, here👉gamems.com/nba-2k22-mt 😊 https://t.co/BBAQyMHlBK

Hence, while the process itself to complete the quest is not time-consuming, gamers are bound to be confused by the factors involved. The type of clothing bought from the affiliation store is irrelevant, with users reporting that any item bought from the store(s) will be considered a unique item which will in turn allow gamers to complete the quest.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar