How to change affiliations in NBA 2K22?

NBA 2K22 has introduced a range of new features, quests and activities, especially with respect to the MyTeam mode. The all-new city, currently only available for next-gen users, has a range of new activities to indulge in, with the Cages feature also making a re-entry with respect to the overall 2K series.

The MyCareer mode requires players to choose one of the four affiliations available in the game. The affiliations are in a nutshell groups in MyCity with their own borough and courts around the City. Players are able to rank up quicker by playing on courts of their own affiliations, with extra bonuses being given out for matches played on affiliation courts. In this article, we look at the procedure that can be followed to change an affiliation once a specific one has been chosen.

(W)adgePlug🥇 @BADGEPLUG First build in NBA 2K22 shown. Also Confirms affiliations will be back for next gen First build in NBA 2K22 shown. Also Confirms affiliations will be back for next gen https://t.co/XmmD8mQhtr

NBA 2K22: How to change affiliations in MyCareer?

The four affiliations available in NBA 2K22 are called Beasts of the East, North Side Knights, South City Vipers, and the Western Wildcats. Each affiliation have specific rankings and allows players to gain extra rewards, with specific affiliation courts also giving players extra rewards.

While there is no specific advantage of choosing one affiliation over the other, if affiliation matches are played alongside players from the same affiliation as yours, the entire team receives extra rewards. Hence, players might be tempted to change their affiliation after choosing one, especially if they have friends who they want to play with.

DoubleH DF @DoubleH_YT



- There will be 9 Seasons (every 6 weeks)

- Every season includes 40 levels

- Some rep rewards announced! (Go Karts, ArmSleeve Boosts, Skates, Extra Badges)

- New Build Titles

- Affiliations Returning

- Can't hit legend until January What we learned for the #NBA2K22 news today!- There will be 9 Seasons (every 6 weeks)- Every season includes 40 levels- Some rep rewards announced! (Go Karts, ArmSleeve Boosts, Skates, Extra Badges)- New Build Titles- Affiliations Returning- Can't hit legend until January What we learned for the #NBA2K22 news today!



- There will be 9 Seasons (every 6 weeks)

- Every season includes 40 levels

- Some rep rewards announced! (Go Karts, ArmSleeve Boosts, Skates, Extra Badges)

- New Build Titles

- Affiliations Returning

- Can't hit legend until January

Once the player is allotted an affiliation towards the beginning of his MyTeam journey, changing it to another will lead to the progress being lost with respect to the original affiliation. Regardless, it is rather straightforward to change the affiliation. Players only have to go to the Town Hall of the affiliation of the new affiliation that they want to join.

Also Read

Luka Doncic is the chief cover star for NBA 2K22.

Locations can easily be found on the NBA 2K22 map, and players only have to engage with the guards at the location in order to send in an affiliation transfer request. From the menu that pops up, players can simply choose the new affiliation that they want to join. Of course, as mentioned above, this will reset all progress with respect to the previous affiliation.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar