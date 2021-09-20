What are MVP points in NBA 2K22?

NBA 2K22 was released worldwide on September 10th. Apart from the Virtual Currency (VC) and Match Tokens (MT), NBA 2K22 also have the Season Level XP and finally the MVP points that have to be collected in order to get ahead in different game modes.

MVP points are particularly useful in the MyCareer game mode and can be collected by completing any of the variety of quests available in the game. Collecting MVP points allows players to unlock certain in-game items that are useful in Mycareer mode. In this article, we look at everything you need to know about the newly added MVP coins in NBA 2K22.

NBA 2K22: What are MVP points and why are they useful?

As mentioned above, MVP points were added as part of NBA 2K22 and like the other in-game currencies play a specific role. Collecting these points allows gamers to unlock certain in-game rewards associated with the MyCareer game mode. MVP points allow players to unlock various in-game properties with a collection of 1 million MVP points resulting in the unlocking of the penthouse with a zipline.

Hence, while specific benchmarks with related rewards related to MVP points cannot be viewed in NBA 2K22, players are advised to simply continue completing quests that should eventually let them accumulate 1 million MVP points.

Currently, the biggest reward that can be acquired via MVP points comes after the collection of 1 million points, with multiple other property-related rewards also available. In order to earn MVP points, players can perform a range of activities in the game especially in relation to various in-game quests.

Also Read

Luka Doncic is rated 94 in NBA 2K22

City Quests, City MVP Quests, side quests or other play-related achievements such as appearing in the NBA Playoffs or winning the NBA MVP award also earn MVP points for players. Collecting one million points will allow players to acquire a penthouse at the Parkside Lofts in-game complex. The penthouse is also connected to the rest of the locations via a zipline. Hence, gamers might be tempted to actively collect MVP points to quickly unlock the rewards.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar