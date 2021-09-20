NBA 2K22 current gen update and patch notes (20th September): Stability fixes for Xbox One and Nintendo Switch users

NBA 2K22 has already released multiple updates for current and next-generation consoles since the game was released on September 10th. NBA 2K22 represents a major transformation, especially with respect to the MyCareer mode, with a range of new quests, challenges and activities added as part of the latest edition of the series.

Earlier today, various current-gen console users reported a new update with a patch size of 22 GB that had to be downloaded. NBA 2K22 has received favorable reviews in recent weeks and no gameplay changes or adjustments have been announced as of yet. The latest update appears to be available only for Xbox One and Nintendo Switch users. The following article looks at everything that is known about the latest update in NBA 2K22:

NBA 2K22 current gen update (20th September): Everything you need to know

Update 1.04 was earlier released on September 16th for PS4 and PC users. The same update now appears to have been released for Xbox One and Nintendo Switch users. The PS4 update was said to be around 20 GB in size while it had been reported to be around 23 GB for Xbox One users.

NBA 2K @NBA2K Our latest patch is live on PS4 & PC bringing continued stability fixes to the game 🔨



No gameplay changes!



Apart from the stability and server connectivity fixes, it seems as if the NBA 2K22 1.04 version update is now out on all current-gen consoles. The game has been reported to be riddled with glitches and bugs in recent weeks, although general gameplay and a variety of new features have made NBA 2K22 one of the most well-received games of the series in recent years.

The NBA 2K team has yet to announce the patch notes for the latest update on the current generation-consoles. However, the update is expected to resolve at least part of the performance related issues that have been reported recently. NBA 2K has already announced a further next-generation console update expected to come out in the next few days. For more information with respect to the upcoming update, the following Reddit post can be viewed.

