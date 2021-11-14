NBA 2K22 MyCareer mode: What is the close shot attribute?

Needless to say, NBA 2K22 represents a huge upgrade in the overall series with respect to multiple features and a large-scale overall transformation of the game. The MyCareer mode and MyTeam mode have especially received multiple gameplay and visual enhancements that have been well-received by gamers worldwide.

This is despite the fact that the game has till date been plagued by regular bugs and exploits. Additionally, various gameplay mechanisms have also received updates, especially those related to shooting. The Close Shot attribute is one such new feature that has gained extra importance due to the recent “Rebirth” feature that allows players to skip past player progress for stat upgrades. In this article, we look at everything you need to know about the close shot attribute in NBA 2K22.

NBA 2K22 Close Shot attribute: Everything you need to know

As the term suggests, the close shot stat decides the player's ability to shoot standing still within 10 meters of the basket. The stat also influences a player’s ability to post hooks, make alley-oops and put back attempts on target. Additionally, players struggling to unlock shooting badges might also be tempted to have a good overall close shot statistic.

The attribute makes it easier for gamers to acquire the Fast Twitch, Giant Slayer, Grace Under Pressure, Hook Specialist, Mouse in the House, Pro Touch and Putback Boss finishing badges that all also deal with shots from within 10 meters of the bucket. While the attribute itself might not be important for most players to build, centers and other big men in-game can especially benefit from a good close shot stat.

Additionally, due to the increased difficulty in taking shots, most gamers have resorted to taking inside shots from within 10 meters of the bucket, especially in Online 3 vs 3 games where there are not too many defenders blocking the player’s path towards the paint. In such a scenario, the close shot attribute takes increased importance and also boosts the player’s movement when near the paint.

Luka Doncic is the chief cover star for NBA 2K22

Hence, while big men are especially required to have a good close shot stat, other player builds might not require the rating to be over 70. However, for big men and players who tend to take jumpers from within 10 meters, a decent close shot rating of at least 75 should be ideal for most NBA 2K22 gamers.

