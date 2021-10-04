NBA 2K22 MyTeam Dunktober packs featuring diamond versions of Kobe Bryant and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: Everything you need to know

NBA 2K22 has in a matter of weeks become one of the best games ever released in the 2K series. Despite a range of glitches, errors and other server issues, there is no denying that NBA 2K22 represents the single-most biggest transformation seen in the series with respect to previous editions of the game.

Regardless, apart from a range of feature upgrades, NBA 2K22 has also seen a steady release of updates that have added to the overall experience of gamers. Recently, NBA 2K22’s MyTeam mode received a Dunktober celebratory pack that features some bonafide diamond version legends, including Dirk Nowitzki, the late LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

In this article, we look at everything you need to know about the MyTeam Dunktober pack and the related locker code.

NBA 2K22 MyTEAM @NBA2K_MyTEAM Pink Diamonds make their pack debut in Dunktober 💥 You have two weeks to pick up 14 new players including:



PD Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

PD Vince Carter

💎 Nikola Jokic

💎 Kobe Bryant

💎 Dirk Nowitzki



Pink Diamond Oscar Robertson is the collection reward for this collection 🔥 Pink Diamonds make their pack debut in Dunktober 💥 You have two weeks to pick up 14 new players including:



PD Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

PD Vince Carter

💎 Nikola Jokic

💎 Kobe Bryant

💎 Dirk Nowitzki



Pink Diamond Oscar Robertson is the collection reward for this collection 🔥 https://t.co/35rv2DwxyW

NBA 2K22 MyTeam adds Dunktober pack and related locker code

The Dunktober pack promises to be the most exciting feature that has been released so far and features multiple NBA dunk contest winners, including Vince Carter and Kobe Bryant.

This is the first featured Kobe Bryant card that has been released in NBA 2K22 until now. Three pink diamond version cards are available as part of the pack. These include Oscar Roberston, Vince Carter and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with all of them boasting of an overall of 95.

Los Angeles Lakers' legend Kobe Bryant and Vince Carter both feature in NBA 2K22's Dunktober pack.

Another diamond version of 2021 NBA MVP winner Nikola Jokic with an overall of 94, along with a Kobe Bryant card with an overall of 94 are the other featured cards included in the pack.

Overall, the following 15 featured cards are part of the pack:

Pink Diamond 95 OVR Oscar Robertson (PG/SG) – Collection Reward

Pink Diamond 95 OVR Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (C)

Pink Diamond 95 OVR Vince Carter (SF/SG)

Diamond 94 OVR Nikola Jokic (C)

Diamond 93 OVR Kobe Bryant (SG/SF)

Diamond 92 OVR Dirk Nowitzki (PF/C)

Amethyst 91 OVR Josh Smith (PF/C)

Amethyst 91 OVR Donovan Mitchell (SG/SF)

Amethyst 90 OVR Dennish Schroder (PG/SG)

Ruby 89 OVR Luguentz Dort (SG/SF)

Ruby 89 OVR Gary Harris (SG/SF)

Ruby 88 OVR Wendell Carter Jr. (C/PF)

Sapphire 86 OVR Cameron Reddish (SF)

Sapphire 86 OVR Talen Horton-Tucker (SF/SG)

Sapphire 86 OVR Josh Giddey (SG/SF)

Unlike the earlier packs released, two editions of the Dunktober pack can be purchased by gamers. The standard edition costs 11,250 VC or 15,750 MT, but does not guarantee a Dunktober card. However, the deluxe edition costs 15,000 VC or 21,000 MT, and guarantees a Dunktober card as well.

Similarly, a 10-pack pack can also be bought at a discounted rate of 135,000 VC, with gamers having no choice but to grind, or spend their hard-earned money if they want to acquire one of the players mentioned above.

Additionally, the following two locker codes have also been released:

ITS-DUNKTOBER-IN-MyTEAM

Dunktober pack, Gold Shoe pack or Slasher Badge pack.

DUNKTOBER-PACK-OR-BADGE

Also Read

Dunktober pack or Slasher Badge pack.

The above locker codes can be used to get a free pack, with the second locker code also potentially giving players another chance to get their hands on the Dunktober cards.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far