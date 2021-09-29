NBA 2K22 MyTeam: How does the “Triple Threat Online: The 100” game mode work?

NBA 2K22 has proved to be one of the most transformative gamers ever released in the series, with a range of new features, game modes and locations being added to the game. However, the game has also received criticism for the constant errors/glitches that have plagued the experience since NBA 2K22 was released worldwide on September 10th.

One of the new game modes added this year is with respect to MyTeam’s Triple Threat Online mode. Triple Threat Online has been tweaked in the sense that a brand new ratings system has been introduced called the “The 100,” which might confuse players towards the beginning. In this article, we look at everything you need to know about Triple Threat Online: The 100 game mode.

NBA 2K22 MyTEAM @NBA2K_MyTEAM



🔹 MyTEAM: Draft

🔹 Triple Threat Online: The 100

🔹 Event cards

🔹 Holo Player Cards

🔹 MT Shoe Lab



Learn more ➡️ Collect and play with the NBA’s greatest in #NBA2K22 MyTEAM 🙌 Showcase your skills and earn rewards each season. Plus, experience:🔹 MyTEAM: Draft🔹 Triple Threat Online: The 100🔹 Event cards🔹 Holo Player Cards🔹 MT Shoe LabLearn more ➡️ 2kgam.es/3kDQ7Yi Collect and play with the NBA’s greatest in #NBA2K22 MyTEAM 🙌 Showcase your skills and earn rewards each season. Plus, experience:



🔹 MyTEAM: Draft

🔹 Triple Threat Online: The 100

🔹 Event cards

🔹 Holo Player Cards

🔹 MT Shoe Lab



Learn more ➡️ 2kgam.es/3kDQ7Yi https://t.co/s8FKkDIoMK

How does the new “Triple Threat: The 100” game mode work in NBA 2K22?

Triple Threat Online is one of the most popular game modes of the NBA 2K series. This mode allows players to match with others for 3 vs 3 matches and is an ideal way to acquire and save up on in-game currencies.

However, this year, a new way of playing the Triple Threat Online mode has been added. The 100 works in the sense that players are allotted a total of 100 points at the start of each Triple Threat: The 100 run. After every completed game, the amount of points that the player’s opponent scores in the game are subtracted from the 100.

Australia v Slovenia Men's Basketball - Olympics: Day 15

Hence, the Triple Threat: The 100 mode has introduced a progressive system with each run going on until the total hits zero. This resets the progress of the players and puts him back at the bottom tier of the prizes. Hence, under the new The 100 mode, players are expected to prolong their run and play as many games as possible without hitting zero.

Ty @tydebo24



⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️

youtu.be/brSWh2T6KUo THE COMMUNITY IS WRONG ABOUT TRIPLE THREAT ONLINE: THE 100! NBA 2K22 MyTEAM⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️ THE COMMUNITY IS WRONG ABOUT TRIPLE THREAT ONLINE: THE 100! NBA 2K22 MyTEAM



⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️

youtu.be/brSWh2T6KUo https://t.co/7KSWgV9uOI

Also Read

In a nutshell, this allows even weaker players to enter at least the second tier of the prizes, with the points conceded being the only category that leads to a change in progress in NBA 2K22’s Triple Threat: The 100 game mode. Finally, if players quit the game midway, they will get a reduction of the total 21 points that are required to win the Triple Threat Online game mode matches.

Hence, while the new system is complicated, it makes sense and allows weaker and newer NBA 2K22 players to compete more seriously with the seasoned gamers.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar