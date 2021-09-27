NBA 2K22 Update Patch 1.5 Notes: Camera angles, server issues fixed, first gameplay tweak revealed

Recently, NBA 2K released update patch 1.5, dealing with a range of in-game issues and other server fixes that have plagued the world since its released. NBA 2K22 is already being recognized as one of the best games ever released in the series, and has introduced a range of new dynamic features that has changed the very fabric of the MyCareer mode.

Regardless, the new features have also meant a range of server issues and other glitches for gamers. However, gamers have also reported that the update patch 1.5 has resulted in a noticeable improvement in the overall performance and consistency of the game, with a multiple bugs and errors also having reportedly been fixed. In this article, we look at everything you need to know about NBA 2K22 Update Patch 1.5.

NBA 2K22 Update Patch 1.5: Everything you need to know

NBA 2K22’s update patch 1.5 has officially only been released for Xbox X/S and PS5 on September 22nd. However, PC users have also reported an update being available for download in the past couple of days although it is not the same one. NBA 2K22’s overall performance has comprehensively improved due to the latest updates. You can see the following patch notes:

· Additional stability improvements in an ongoing effort to improve your user experience.

· Fixed an issue that was causing City/Rec/Pro-Am/W Online games to disconnect either before the game started or at the conclusion of the game.

· Addressed an error code issue that was preventing specific MyCareer saves from being able to load into the City.

· Significantly improved loading speed when re-entering the City from a building interior (Apartment, Rec, Pro-Am, Event Center, etc.).

· Improved framerate when navigating the City on the Xbox Series X console.

· Traditional broadcast cameras are now available for use in MyNBA once again.

· Fixed an issue that resulted in some MyNBA Online saves to overwrite other pre-existing saves.

· Gym Rat and On-Court Coach badges are now correctly being applied to all badge loadouts.

· Increased the velocity required before a player jumps/falls into or over the first row of the crowd via momentum.

· DJ Booths will no longer allow for tipping when in the proximity of a quest NPC.

Australia v Slovenia Men's Basketball - Olympics: Day 15

As you can see, NBA 2K has fixed a range of errors that various game modes have been plagued with since the game’s initial release. Further updates, especially update 1.04 had reportedly led to an increase on server issues for gamers. However, gamers have reported that the latest update has resolved most of the server issues.

Additionally, NBA 2K22 also introduced the first change to the gameplay, which comes in the form of the threshold velocity that players need to be running at to jump/fall into the first row of the crowd. While this is not a change with respect to gameplay mechanisms, it is still the first gameplay related change that has been introduced in NBA 2K22 since its September 10th release.

Also Read

NBA 2K @NBA2K



Get your tickets to watch in Brooklyn or stream the game on Twitch & YouTube.



Tickets ➡️ The inaugural @NBA2KLeague All-Star Game is going down this Saturday at 7PM ET 🎮Get your tickets to watch in Brooklyn or stream the game on Twitch & YouTube.Tickets ➡️ 2kgam.es/3i0Cxxz The inaugural @NBA2KLeague All-Star Game is going down this Saturday at 7PM ET 🎮



Get your tickets to watch in Brooklyn or stream the game on Twitch & YouTube.



Tickets ➡️ 2kgam.es/3i0Cxxz https://t.co/B6sDM7irSg

However, as has been the trend thus far with respect to the game, the latest update has also reportedly triggered new errors. Gamers have reported that they are unable to accept challenges in the Coach’s office in the MyCareer mode, while various Xbox users have also reported server related issues since update 1.5 came out officially. Regardless, the issues, as always, are expected to be fixed by NBA 2K in the coming days.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar