NBA 2K22 on PS4/PS5: How to fix crashes with error code CE-34878-0

NBA 2K22 is easily the most exciting game released in the series in recent years. The game has introduced a huge transformation, especially with respect to the MyCareer mode, with a range of new activities, quests and locations for gamers to explore.

This includes new game modes, a variety of new ways to earn in-game currency, and a range of new animations, other clothes and in-game accessories that players can flaunt. However, NBA 2K22 despite its positives has proven to be a glitchy game thus far, with a range of gamers reporting crash errors and other types of server issues as well.

Recently, various PS4 and PS5 users have also reported a new crash error with the code CE-34878-0. The error has not been acknowledged specifically by the NBA 2K team, and is expected to be fixed in the coming time. In this article, we look at alternate fixes that users have reported in recent days with respect to this error.

NBA 2K22 crashing on PS4 and PS5: How to fix error code CE-34878-0?

A range of errors have popped up in recent weeks on NBA 2K22, with some of them apparently coming up due to the updates that have been released in the game. Regardless, as far as the error code CE-34878-0 is concerned, the first step that players have claimed sometimes works is simply restarting the console.

While this is not a problem for all kinds of errors that PC players are getting, the same fix is not a good idea for PS4/PS5 users. Restarting the console repeatedly is not recommended, although gamers have said that sometimes simply restarting the game has also worked out for them.

Secondly, a lot of gamers who got the error code CE-34878-0 also noted that they were not playing online, and hence had not downloaded the latest updates as the offline game modes do not require them to do so. However, once the players updated their NBA 2K22 to the latest version, the error did not come up repeatedly. Hence, making sure that the game is updated is the second step that gamers can take.

Finally, gamers also reported that the error code is especially popping up due to a corruption of game files, an issue that is expected to be fixed by NBA 2K in the coming days. However, until that happens, getting the error code whilst trying to load the MyCareer mode means that gamers might have to delete the saved file in order to get rid of the error. This is the final solution for gamers who want to play Online, but cannot due to the game crashing repeatedly. Getting rid of the saved files and cached files was also reported to have fixed the error.

