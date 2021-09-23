NBA 2K22: How to fix the Infinite loading, stuck on load screen and MyPlayer not loading errors?

Within days of its worldwide September 10th release, NBA 2K22 is already being touted to be one of the best games of the series thus far. A range of new quests, features, activities, a brand new currency and a Sims-like all-new City where players can walk around or even ride a skateboard are just some of the highlights of the game.

However, like every good thing, NBA 2K22 has had a few negatives as well. Most notably, the game has been reported to be riddled with a range of glitches and errors, although some of them have been solved in a timely manner by the NBA 2K team.

The following article looks at the Infinite loading, stuck on the load screen and the MyPlayer mode not loading errors along with their alternate fixes.

NBA 2K @NBA2K Our latest patch is live on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S bringing continued stability improvements to the game fixing several issues 🛠️



No gameplay changes! Our latest patch is live on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S bringing continued stability improvements to the game fixing several issues 🛠️



No gameplay changes!

NBA 2K22: How to solve the Infinite loading, stuck on load screen and MyPlayer not loading errors?

Upon the game’s release, a range of users reported the MyPlayer not loading error. Most gamers reported that their NBA 2K22 was getting stuck on the MyPlayer loading screen, with multiple alternate fixes being reported as well.

Most notably, opening and exiting the MyTeam mode before opening MyCareer and then the MyPlayer game mode was being reported to be a dependable fix.

Other users also claimed that unplugging the controller and then exiting and re-entering the game also fixes the MyPlayer not loading error. However, the recently released 1.4 update patch has reportedly fixed the issue with no players reporting the error in the past few days.

NBA 2K @NBA2K Our latest patch is live on PS4 & PC bringing continued stability fixes to the game 🔨



No gameplay changes!



Other consoles coming soon. Our latest patch is live on PS4 & PC bringing continued stability fixes to the game 🔨



No gameplay changes!



Other consoles coming soon.

However, other issues such as the Infinite loading screen when gamers open NBA 2K22 are still being reported. The error is one that has also been observed in earlier versions of previous NBA 2K games, with subsequent patches eventually fixing the issue.

However, as of now, the game loading screen error has not been fixed by the NBA 2K team.

Gamers have reported multiple alternate fixes that have worked. Firstly, hard booting the game and then restarting it after unplugging the controller appears to be the most effective fix. Players can plug the controller back in once the initial loading screen closes.

Also Read

Luka Doncic is the chief cover star for NBA 2K22.

Secondly, some players also reported that their NBA 2K22 was not notifying them about available updates/patches. To fix this error, gamers are required to download the individual patches from the relevant game store and then open the NBA 2K22 game. Hence, the above methods can fix the loading screen error until the 2K team introduces a fix.

Edited by Rohit Mishra