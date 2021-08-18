NBA 2K22 predictions: The 5 highest rated shooting guards

NBA 2K22 is on the horizon and gamers are excited for the new version with the latest rosters. Who wouldn't want to play a game between the 2022 LA Lakers and the 2022 Brooklyn Nets?

Luka Doncic is this year's cover athlete. Additionally, WNBA superstar Candace Parker is the first female athlete on the cover of NBA 2K as she will feature on the WNBA 25th Anniversary edition.

NBA 2K decided against releasing the demo this year and to make matters worse, they are yet to release any official trailer or gameplay concept. The only information the fans have is the cover and the date of launch. 2K Sports is reportedly skipping the demo release to focus on the final product.

Who will be the five best shooting guards in NBA 2K22?

As we have seen, point guards and small forwards are some of the highest rated players in the game but everyone loves playing with shooting guards. Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant are both essentially cheat codes, and whenever your opponent picks the All-Time LA Lakers or All-Time Chicago Bulls, you admittedly start shaking in your boots.

This season is also likely to feature some superstar shooting guards with improved ratings. Devin Booker might be the closest player to Kobe Bryant if a gamer wants to play in the Current Teams setting. So without further ado, we predict the five best shooting guards in NBA 2K22.

#5 Donovan Mitchell - 88

Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz in NBA2K21 [Source: NBA 2KW]

Donovan Mitchell was one of the highest rated shooting guards with an 88 rating in NBA 2K21 and we expect his rating to stay put at 88. Paul George and Zach LaVine are also both 88-rated shooting guards but Mitchell has higher rated intangibles and also higher rated potential.

Mitchell partipated in an NBA 2K tournament organized by the league itself during the COVID-19 pandemic when the sport had been paused and everyone was quarantined at home. Rui Hachimura played against him, picking the LA Lakers and beating Mitchell's Brooklyn Nets.

Mitchell has 86-rated outside scoring, 61-rated inside scoring, 87-rated athleticism, 80-rated playmaking, 46-rated rebounding and 67-rated defense. He has a total of 44 badges in NBA 2K21 with three gold badges, 22 silver and 19 bronze.

#4 Devin Booker - 89 (possibly 90)

Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns in NBA 2K21 [Source: thesource.com]

Devin Booker's ratings have been steadily climbing every season. He is rated 89 overall in NBA 2K21 and we predict that his rating will likely remain at 89. But given his 2021 NBA Finals performances, it may increase to 90 over the course of the year.

Booker's rating increased in NBA 2K when the Phoenix Suns went berserk in the NBA bubble in Orlando, going 8-0. Booker's rating increased to 88 at that time and it is up to 89 right now.

Booker has 92-rated outside scoring, 64-rated inside scoring, 76-rated athleticism, 79-rated playmaking, 44-rated rebounding and 56-rated defense. He has a total of 36 badges in NBA 2K21 with six gold badges, 22 silver and eight bronze.

