NBA 2K22 PS5 cross-gen bundle: Everything you need to know

NBA 2K22 is just a few weeks away and the excitement is amped up as we head closer to its release.

The fans are demanding a gameplay video and a demo release, but 2K Sports has kept everyone waiting. At this point, even a basic trailer would hype up anyone, but 2K Sports is intentionally delaying things due to the lack of NBA action till October.

Even the three dates NBA 2K has released are subject to change. As usual, a variety of bundles and packages have been introduced for gamers interested in purchasing the game for different consoles. On that note, let's focus on the cross-gen bundle for PlayStation, specifically PS5.

NBA 2K22: The PlayStation cross-gen bundle

NBA 2K22 different editions [Source - Gematsu]

The NBA 2K22 PS5 cross-gen bundle allows gamers to conveniently switch between PS4 and PS5 consoles. They can continue their game progression after switching consoles, and it is the third-highest priced NBA 2K22 edition out of the four that are releasing on September 10th, 2021.

The NBA 2K22 cross-gen bundle will provide pre-order and bonus content too. The gamers will recieve 10,000 MyTeam points and ten MyTeam tokens along with 22 MyTeam Promo packs. Furthermore, one would also receive a Diamond Jordan Shoe MyTeam card, Coach Card MyTeam pack, four MyPlayer T-Shirts and MyCareer Skill Boosts.

MyTeam points can be earned in-game, and can be used to purchase players and packs. Packs give you players of various types. League packs, historic packs and special packs will feature specific players playing for various teams. The highest tier in league and historic packs right now is Amethyst.

The Standard Edition for the PS4 is priced at $59.99, while the same for PS5 is priced at $69.99. The 75th Anniversary Edition is currently priced at $99.99, and the cross-gen bundle will be available for $79.99.

PlayStation has also launched a jumpstart bundle that gives gamers an extra DualSense Wireless controller along with a few perks such as three MyTeam Packs and 2,500 MyTeam points.

These bundles help gamers have a headstart when the game releases. Instead of working on the game and grinding those packs and points, gamers can now pay a little extra and have them in advance.

