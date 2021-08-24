NBA 2K22 PS5 jumpstart bundle: Everything you need to know

With NBA 2K22 set to release on September 10th, 2021, fans cannot wait for its launch. No trailer or gameplay concept video has been released, and 2K Sports is intentionally delaying information, as there is no NBA action till October. Nevertheless, numerous NBA stars have reacted to their ratings, which has generated hype around the game's release.

Luka Doncic will be the cover athlete for this year's NBA 2K, and he is one of the youngest to make the cover. WNBA star Candace Parker is the cover for the WNBA 25th Anniversary Special Edition and the GameStop Exclusive Edition. Meanwhile, three legendary players from different eras will feature on the 75th Anniversary Edition - Kevin Durant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Dirk Nowitzki.

Anyone, Anywhere can become a legend in #NBA2K22 starting September 10th, 2021.



♥️ this tweet for exclusive sneak peeks and big updates throughout the year. — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) July 14, 2021

NBA 2K22: The PlayStation jumpstart bundle

NBA 2K22 Jumpstart bundle [Source: playstation.com]

Any fan looking to buy the new PS5 and also play NBA 2K22 doesn't need to make extra purchases to get going in the game, as PlayStation is launching a special bundle for 2K gamers.

The NBA 2K22 jumpstart bundle will give gamers a voucher for NBA 2K22, which includes three MyTeam Packs and 2,500 MyTeam points at no extra cost. The gamer purchasing this jumpstart bundle can get a headstart in creating their ideal team in NBA 2K22.

Moreover, NBA 2K can obviously be played alone, but is certainly more fun when one is dueling with another person on the virtual court. The jumpstart bundle will also give the gamers an extra DualSense wireless controller.

Take it to the rack September 10 with the DualSense Wireless Controller + NBA 2K22 Jumpstart Bundle: https://t.co/xikd1WoSqy pic.twitter.com/LfMonj5ahp — PlayStation (@PlayStation) August 19, 2021

The bundle doesn't include the game itself, but only the MyTeam points and packs to get the gamer started.

MyTeam points can be earned in-game, and can be used to purchase players and packs. Packs give you players of various types. League packs, historic packs and special packs will feature specific players on current teams, historic teams or special teams. The highest tier on league and historic packs right now is Amethyst.

Moreover, one would need the NBA 2K22 game on a PS4 or a PS5 console along with a PlayStation Network account to download this voucher that the jumpstart bundle comes with.

You may also like: 5 best dunkers in NBA 2K22.

Edited by Bhargav