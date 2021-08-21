5 best dunkers in NBA 2K22

With NBA 2K22 set to be released on September 10th, 2021, fans are excited for the new rosters and fresh ratings. We have no NBA action till October 3rd, so everyone is doubling down on the NBA 2K22 ratings. 2

K Sports got several stars to react to their new ratings and has generated hype in doing so. Players like Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, LeBron James and even WNBA star Candace Parker have weighed in on the new player ratings.

Got to speak with the incredible @Candace_Parker about her @NBA2K and she wants a 99!!!



What do you think about her rating now? ⬆️ or ⬇️? pic.twitter.com/tcl9mluXMH — Ronnie 2K 2K22 (@Ronnie2K) August 19, 2021

Undoubtedly, the two most hyped aspects of the game are dunking and three-point shooting. Before Stephen Curry showed up and revolutionized the game with his long-distance marksmanship, the biggest attraction were dunks.

Kids in parks didn't shoot threes, but tried to stick their tongues out and rack the rim. However, for the rest of us who aren't genetically gifted, NBA 2K is the way to walk in the shoes of Michael Jordan or Vince Carter.

The biggest shock in this season's NBA 2K22 dunk ratings was the absence of Donovan Mitchell. Spida was the 2018 Slam Dunk Contest champion, and had a 96 dunk rating in NBA 2K20. How he went from a 96-rated dunker in 2020 to not even make the top 5 in 2022 is flabbergasting. On that note, here's a look at the five best dunkers in NBA 2K22:

#5 Ja Morant - 94

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies in NBA 2K20 [Source: VGR]

Ja Morant's dunks (and even his failed attempts) have been making highlights since his rookie year. He is a high flyer who reminds everyone of a young Russell Westbrook or Derrick Rose, someone who isn't afraid of big man in front of him and will try the wildest of posters.

Amusingly, 2K Sports has released Morant's dunk rating, but not his overall one, which has left fans perplexed. Memphis Grizzlies reporter, Evan Barnes has tweeted:

"2K hasn’t dropped Ja Morant’s full rating but his dunk rating? To quote Goodie Mob...“Sky high…..sky high"

👀 JA MORANT tried to recreate Vince Carter’s Olympic Dunk with Kevin Love!! pic.twitter.com/MMkuwGgd1Y — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) December 21, 2019

Ja Morant has a driving dunk rating of 94 and a standing dunk rating of 25. Along with six other attributes, his inside-scoring rating stands at 60.

He is 6' 3" tall, and has a fabulous 42" vertical.

#4 Derrick Jones Jr. - 94

Derrick Jones Jr. with the Miami Heat in NBA 2K20 [Source: 2K Specialist]

Derrick Jones Jr. has been one of the best dunking players in the game. His lean frame and high leaping ability allow him to pull off a variety of moves mid-air.

He won the 2020 Slam Dunk Contest defeating Aaron Gordon by a narrow margin. Standing 6' 5", Jones Jr. claims his vertical to be around 48 inches. Although that seems far fetched and excessive, his highlights could make you think otherwise.

Derrick Jones Jr. had some strong words after defeating Aaron Gordon in the 2020 slam dunk contest. pic.twitter.com/YhNRn8mXml — ESPN (@espn) February 16, 2020

Unlike Morant, whose standing dunk capabilities are underwhelming, Derrick Jones Jr. brags an 80+ rating in both dunk categories; he has an 85-rated standing dunk and a 94-rated driving dunk.

Along with the other six attributes, his inside scoring is rated 68.

