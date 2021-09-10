NBA 2K22 Ratings: Top 5 teams in the game

Sticking true to tradition, the NBA 2K team did not release a detailed player-database in the build up to the release of NBA 2K22. As a result, the gaming community had to wait until the game’s official release to know the overall ratings of all players, although some details had been announced in advance.

With LeBron James sharing the podium of being the best player in the game with three other players, the overall average ratings of teams are as competitive as they have ever been, as far as NBA 2K22 is concerned. In this article, we look at the top-5 teams in NBA 2K22 with respect to average player ratings.

NBA 2K22: Top 5 teams in the game with respect to average player ratings

It must be noted that the recent trade moves and free agency moves have not been updated in NBA 2K22 as of now. Further updates are expected over the coming time in order to reflect the latest rosters. However, as things stand, the following five teams are the best in-game with respect to average player ratings:

#5 Atlanta Hawks – 77.7

Currently, it is the Eastern Conference finalists from last year in the form of the Atlanta Hawks, who are the overall 5th highest-rated team in the game. The Hawks have an average rating of 77.7, beating the New York Knicks by .1 and the Philadelphia 76ers by .2.

Trae Young is obviously their best-rated player with an overall of 89 with Clint Capela and John Collins following behind at 86 and 84. While the 76ers have more players who are rated 80 or above, the Hawks have only 3 players rated less than 74 in the form of Solomon Hill, Jalen Johnson and Skylar Mays.

As a result, the team has a higher average rating compared to some other arguably better teams.

#4 Brooklyn Nets – 78.2

It might come as a surprise to many that the most offensively-loaded team in the NBA does not feature in the top-3 with respect to average ratings. While Durant is the joint-best player in the game with an overall of 96, James Harden follows close behind and is the 3rd joint-best player in the game with an overall of 94.

Kyrie Irving has managed to hold on to his 91 in NBA 2K22 from last year but a total of six players with a rating of less than 74 means that their overall average rating is just 78.2. Of course, the Brooklyn Nets will feature in the top-3 if only the average ratings of their 5 starters is considered.

