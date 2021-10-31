NBA 2K22 Season 2 Halloween update locker codes: pink-diamond Kevin Durant, Alter-Ego packs, and everything else you need to know

NBA 2K22 has released an “Alter-Ego” pack including some featured masked versions of some elite stars such as Kevin Durant and former Philadelphia 76ers player Dolph Schayes. The Alter-Ego pack is part of the recently released Halloween update that has added a range of new locations and rewards that players can acquire for the entire week for free.

A total of 30 locations around the NBA 2K22 map have been converted into trick-or-treat locations where gamers can acquire certain Halloween-themed rewards. Further themed changes are also expected to be introduced on 31st October. A range of other players, including a ruby version of Lebron James and a 94-rated Jason Terry card, are also currently available. NBA 2K22 has also released related locker codes that give gamers a chance to acquire the above players for free.

NBA 2K22 MyTEAM @NBA2K_MyTEAM Introducing Alter Ego Packs 🎭 Pick up 14 new cards & 14 Masked versions of those cards including:



PD Durant

PD Schayes

💎 Kirilenko

LBJ, CP3, Kyrie, Rose, Westbrook & more



Look for Masked versions of each card with an upgradeable Blinders badge. Available for one week. Introducing Alter Ego Packs 🎭 Pick up 14 new cards & 14 Masked versions of those cards including:PD DurantPD Schayes💎 KirilenkoLBJ, CP3, Kyrie, Rose, Westbrook & moreLook for Masked versions of each card with an upgradeable Blinders badge. Available for one week. https://t.co/DjkEdkYXxw

NBA 2K22 Alter Ego Packs and November 2021 locker codes: Everything you need to know

Both Dolph Schayes and Jason Terry have elite statistics with respect to three-point shooting and overall athleticism, with Terry currently going at bids as low as 50k MT at the in-game Auction house. Kevin Durant, on the other hand, is going for bids as large as 850k MT, which is obviously because he is one of the best players a gamer can get his hands on, on NBA 2K22.

Regardless, the following players are available in addition to the three mentioned above as part of the Alter Ego pack:

Dolph Schayes - Pink Diamond (95 OVR) - PF/C

Kevin Durant - Pink Diamond (95 OVR) - SF/PF

Jason Terry - Diamond (94 OVR) - PG/SG

Alonzo Mourning - Diamond (93 OVR) - C/PF

Andrei Kirilenko - Diamond (93 OVR) - PF/SF

Kyrie Irving - Amethyst (91 OVR) - PG/SG

Chris Paul - Amethyst (91 OVR) - PG/SG

Bill Laimbeer - Amethyst (90 OVR) - C/PF

Derrick Rose - Ruby (89 OVR) - PG/SG

Lebron James - Ruby (89 OVR) - SF/PF

Russell Westbrook - Ruby (88 OVR) - PG/SG

Kenyon Martin - Sapphire (86 OVR) - PF/C

Harrison Barnes - Sapphire (86 OVR) - SF/PF

Zydrunas Ilgauskas - Sapphire (85 OVR) - C

As always, individual packs cost 11,250 VC/15,750 MT, with a 10-pack going for 101,250 VC and a 20-pack going for exactly 202,250 VC. Players also have a chance of acquiring one of the Alter Ego players by entering the following locker code:

NBA 2K22 MyTEAM @NBA2K_MyTEAM Locker code 🚨 Use this code for an Alter Ego Pack, Blinders Badge Pack or 2 tokens.



Available for one week Locker code 🚨 Use this code for an Alter Ego Pack, Blinders Badge Pack or 2 tokens.Available for one week https://t.co/rhwrl0url1

MASKED-PLAYERS-IN-MyTEAM

Alter Ego Pack, Blinders Badge Pack, or 2 tokens.

Hence, apart from the range of free rewards, NBA 2K22 has also added worthwhile player packs along with free locker codes to celebrate Halloween.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar