NBA 2K22 Season 2 Primetime locker codes: Free packs, pink diamond Stephen Curry and everything you need to know

Earlier, on 11th November, NBA 2K22 added a featured version of Stephen Curry as part of the latest Primetime pack. The pink diamond 95-rated version of Curry is already being recognized as one of the best features cards added in the game so far, which is no surprise considering the effectiveness of the normal version of Curry in NBA 2K22.

Additionally, NBA 2K22 in recent weeks has added a range of free locker codes that can also be entered by gamers to acquire a range of free rewards, including free packs and a chance to snag Curry and Moses Malone's featured Cards, that have also been added as part of the latest pack.

The current pack also includes the latest Ricky Rubio featured card that was added after his performances for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Finally, yet another NBA legend has received a featured card in the form of the Philadelphia 76ers’ legend Moses Malone.

VGR @vgrdotcom NBA 2K22 MyTeam Locker Codes: Primetime IV Pack Possible With Moses Malone or Steph Curry Pink Diamond vgr.com/nba-2k22-mytea… NBA 2K22 MyTeam Locker Codes: Primetime IV Pack Possible With Moses Malone or Steph Curry Pink Diamond vgr.com/nba-2k22-mytea…

NBA 2K22 PrimeTime Moments Pack: All the relevant info

The latest Primetime pack has three pink diamonds with 95 overalls in the form of Ricky Rubio, Stephen Curry and Moses Malone. Additionally, 93-rated versions of Kyle Lowry, Richaun Holmes and Nicolas Batum have also been added in the pack.

The individual packs are available for 10,500 MT or 7500 VC, with a 10-pack available for 67,500 VC and a 20-pack for exactly 135,000 VC.

The following players are currently part of the Primetime pack:

Moses Malone - Pink Diamond (95 OVR) - C/PF

Stephen Curry - Pink Diamond (95 OVR) - PG/SG

Ricky Rubio - Pink Diamond (95 OVR) - PG/SG

Kyle Lowry - Diamond (93 OVR) - PG/SG

Richaun Holmes - Diamond (93 OVR) - C/PF

Nicolas Batum - Diamond (93 OVR) - PF/SF

Lucius Allen - Amethyst (91 OVR) - PG/SG

Cole Anthony - Amethyst (91 OVR) - PG/SG

Jordan Poole - Amethyst (91 OVR) - SG/PG

Mike Muscala - Ruby (89 OVR) - C/PF

Robert Covington - Ruby (89 OVR) - PF/SF

Furkan Korkmaz - Ruby (89 OVR) - SF/PF

As one would expect, NBA 2K22 has also added a new Primetime locker code that can be entered to acquire a free pack. Currently, the following locker codes are active in the game:

DOUBLE-XP-COIN 60 Minute 2XP Coin 13 November 2021 NBA-PRIMETIME-4-MOSES-MALONE NBA Primetime IV Pack or Glass Cleaner Badge Pack 16 November 2021 THE-WORM-SEASON-2 Evolution Dennis Rodman 3 December 2021 MyTEAM-LIMITED-EDITION-2-PG13 Limited Edition pack 19th November 2021

A free, featured Dennis Rodman card is currently available on NBA 2K22

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Hence, apart from the Limited Edition and Primetime IV pack, gamers can also acquire a featured version of Dennis Rodman until 3rd, December, 2021.

Edited by Rohit Mishra