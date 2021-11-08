NBA 2K22 Vacation days event: How to earn the 5000 VC and cosmetics?

As a special gift, NBA 2K22 has added a Vacation days event in MyCareer mode. The event has added a total of six teams consisting of various stars that were selected in NBA’s 75th-anniversary team. This includes the likes of LeBron James, Shaquille O’Neal, Allen Iverson, Kobe Bryant, Bill Russell and Duncan Robinson. Most of the above players have also been featured in recent featured packs that NBA 2K22 has released, excluding Shaquille O’Neal.

O’Neal being included in this event opens up the possibility of his first featured card being released in NBA 2K22. In this article, we look at everything you need to know about the events and the rewards part of the NBA 2K22 Vacation Days event.

NBA 2K @NBA2K Vacation Days is about to start in Current-Gen🌴



Take on the best NBA players from the past and present for the next few days Vacation Days is about to start in Current-Gen🌴Take on the best NBA players from the past and present for the next few days https://t.co/G1cYtwlgCS

NBA 2K22 Vacation days event: Everything you need to know

Some memorable stars such as Dirk Nowitzki and Wilt Chamberlain are also part of the six 4-member teams added as part of NBA 2K22. Others such as Dwyane Wade, Jerry West and Julius Erving, have also been added to the event. The full list of the six teams can be seen in the screenshot attached below:

Image via NBA 2K22

The rewards in question appear to have been distributed in accordance to the results of the challenge. Players need to play and win at least a single game on all of the six courts against the four-member teams using their own squads in order to win the rewards. Hence, the vacation day event in itself is straightforward, with six victories allowing gamers to unlock all the rewards on offer.

A total of 5000 VC along with tropical-day themed accessories are on offer as part of the Vacation day challenge. In order to get to the courts, players need to first travel to deck 15 of the Concha Del Mar cruise ship in NBA 2K22’s MyCareer mode. Here, an NPC wearing a tank top with an eye patch near the “Deuces Elevator” sign needs to be engaged with in order to enter the event and travel to the island where the Vacation day event is taking place.

NBA @NBA The final 4 from @NBA2K 's celebration of #NBA75 top all-time players based on their overall ratings in #NBA2K22 . Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson come out on top. Who is your #1 in NBA 2K? The final 4 from @NBA2K's celebration of #NBA75 top all-time players based on their overall ratings in #NBA2K22. Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson come out on top. Who is your #1 in NBA 2K? https://t.co/FBOf6HFLiJ

Simply winning a game against each of the 6 legendary teams will be enough to receive the rewards from the MyCareer inbox.

