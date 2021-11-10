NBA 2K22 PrimeTime Moments Pack: 7 new Moment Cards including pink Ricky Rubio diamond added

NBA 2K22 has seen a variety of new material being added in the form of regular updates in recent weeks. The Season 2 of this year’s game premiered recently, followed by a Halloween update that added a range of other events, new player packs, locations and free rewards as well.

On November 8th, NBA 2K22 introduced a New PrimeTime Pack that also included multiple “New Moments” cards. Every week, the game adds new featured cards on the basis of player performances in recent NBA matches. This week, the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Ricky Rubio was the standout player and received a new pink ruby version of his card with a 95 overall. Apart from Rubio, a total of six new moments cards have also been added in NBA 2K22’s latest PrimeTime Pack.

A free, featured Dennis Rodman card is currently available on NBA 2K22

NBA 2K22 PrimeTime Moments Pack: Everything you need to know

In recent weeks, a range of former and current NBA stars have received featured cards. This includes Duncan Robinson, Dennis Rodman, Kevin Garnett and a range of other NBA legends. The new PrimeTime Moments pack added seven players who performed well over the last week in the NBA with glitched statistics.

The Cleveland Cavaliers might have struggled in the NBA at the start of the campaign but they have recovered in recent weeks. Ricky Rubio produced 37 points, 10 assists and three rebounds along with a steal in their most recent victory over the New York Knicks.

Available for 72 hours Start the week with new Moments cards 🙌 Get these guys in current NBA Primetime Packs:PD Ricky Rubio - 11/7💎 Kyle Lowry - 11/6💎 Richaun Holmes - 11/5Amy Jordan Poole - 11/5Amy Cole Anthony - 11/7Ruby Furkan Korkmaz - 11/6Ruby Mike Muscala - 11/7Available for 72 hours https://t.co/TiffO9nqdh

As a result, his glitched card with an overall rating of 95 has been added as part of the NBA 2K22 PrimeTime Moments pack. The PrimeTime Moments pack also comes with various player specific agendas that can be completed using the player in question in the triple threat online games to earn extra rewards. Overall, the following players are also available via the pack:

Ricky Rubio - 11/7

Make 8 3-pointers using Cleveland Cavaliers players

Kyle Lowry - 11/6

Get 10 assists using Miami Heat players

Richaun Holmes - 11/5

Get 20 rebounds with Sacramento Kings players.

Jordan Poole - 11/5

Score 26 points with a Warriors player in a single game

Cole Anthony - 11/7

Score 33 points with Orlando Magic players across game modes.

Furkan Korkmaz - 11/6

Make 7 3-pointers with Philadelphia 76ers’ players

Mike Muscala - 11/7

Score 20 points with an OKC Thunder player

Hence, apart from getting the featured players via the packs, players can also then complete the above agendas to earn free extra rewards.

