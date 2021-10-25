NBA 2K22 Season 2 Rebirth not working: How to fix the Rebirth quest and reward?

NBA 2K22’s Season 2 is now active across consoles, with a range of new features, quests, challenges and rewards being added. Apart from the above, a couple of new game modes have also been introduced, along with a brand-new Halloween update expected to kick in next week.

However, as has been the trend for NBA 2K22 so far, the new updates and features have been accompanied by various errors and other server issues as well.

Quite a few gamers in recent days have complained about a range of issues that are affecting the Rebirth quest, with quite a few of them having alternate fixes as well. In this article, we look at how gamers can easily fix any issue that they might be facing with the Rebirth quest.

Power DF @PowerGotNow NEW REBIRTH QUEST IN NBA 2K22 NEXT GEN AFTER UPDATE. ALL PLAYERS START WITH UP TO 30 OF YOUR BADGE POINTS ALREADY EARNED AND YOU START AT 90 OVERALL NEW REBIRTH QUEST IN NBA 2K22 NEXT GEN AFTER UPDATE. ALL PLAYERS START WITH UP TO 30 OF YOUR BADGE POINTS ALREADY EARNED AND YOU START AT 90 OVERALL https://t.co/nn3fHc2bzW

NBA 2K22 Rebirth quest error: Here's how to fix it

The error(s) have not as of yet been acknowledged by the NBA 2K22 team which means that it cannot be expected to be fixed in the coming days.

In order to activate the quest, players need to engage with an NPC called Summer who can be found on deck 16 of the Concha Del Mar. Gamers should be able to spot the character with an exclamation mark on her head.

However, people have reported that the exclamation mark has been absent for them, meaning that the task cannot be activated.

This problem especially occurs when gamers are trying to reach Summer by clicking on the Rebirth quest that pops up on their game tab. Quite a few people have reported that simply traveling to Summer directly by going to the Concha Del Mar is allowing them to start off the Rebirth quest without a problem.

However, gamers claimed that this method was only effective once they had tried to travel to the specific location four or five times, which can be very frustrating. Secondly, gamers have also reported that starting off the quest by clicking on the message that Summer sends to them in-game is also allowing them to join without trouble.

Image via NBA 2K22

Hence, while the above methods can be frustrating, the most effective method to get around the error seems to be simply starting off a new build, a step that players have claimed has worked the first time itself.

While the NBA 2K team has not officially acknowledged the error, a Reddit user who reported the problem has claimed that the 2K team currently does not have a fixed timeline to resolve the issue.

Hence, the above methods might be most gamers’ best chance to finish the Rebirth quest until the problem is officially solved.

