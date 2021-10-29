NBA 2K22 Season 3 Release Date: When is it coming out?

NBA 2K22 Season 2 came out last week and has added a range of new quests, challenges, events and rewards for gamers to grind at. The recently-teased Halloween update is expected to kick in around 31st October. The new season is set to add around 20 new trick-or-treat locations at various locations on the map.

The latest update also added a new tiers system with a range of extra rewards including a pink diamond version of Kevin Garnett with a 95 overall. With Season 2 now out in full fledge, gamers are already looking forward to the release of Season 3.

NBA 2K has typically released six-week-long seasons with respect to previous editions of the game and can be expected to follow suit this time around as well. Season 2 is officially ending on January 16th, which means that the next season can be expected to be released around 17th January, 2022.

NBA 2K22 MyCareer: When is Season 3 coming out?

So far, NBA 2K22 has not released an official release date for Season 3. However, Season 2 has been officially marked to be ending on January 16th, 2022.

This has not been officially announced but is in keeping with the 6-week theory that the game has traditionally followed. Hence, NBA 2K22’s Season 3 can be expected to be released around January 17th, with a range of specific MyCareer and MyTeam rewards expected to be announced as well.

A free, featured Dennis Rodman card is currently available on NBA 2K22

NBA 2K22’s Season 2 has the following rewards available for free across game modes:

MyCAREER Rewards –

Level 29: Build your Empire Top Hat

Level 30: Gold Trike Vehicle

Level 33: Gatorade Boosts (10 games)

Level 34: New banner options

Level 35: PUMA LaMelo MB.01 shoes

Level 36: MyTeam Base Set Amethyst Player

Level 37: Build your Empire Suit

Level 40: Skeleton Mascot

MyTEAM Rewards –

Level 24: Ruby 88 OVR Danny Ainge – Boston Celtics

Level 28: Amethyst 90 OVR Barry Carroll

Level 31: Dunktober Deluxe Award pack

Level 32: Diamond Shoe pack

Level 33: Diamond 92 OVR Adrian Dantley – Utah Jazz

Level 39: Build your Empire Hall of Fame Badge Option pack

Level 40: Pink Diamond 95 OVR Kevin Garnett – Boston Celtics

NBA 2K @NBA2K On this day in history, MJ started building his empire 🐐



Who's been running Season 2? On this day in history, MJ started building his empire 🐐Who's been running Season 2? https://t.co/1ueyi6bzkc

Hence, while there is no official release date or any other information related to rewards released until now, NBA 2K22’s Season 3 is expected to start around 17th January, 2022. As the tweets suggest, a range of gamers have already managed to acquire all the free rewards available as part of NBA 2K22’s Season 2, and are looking forward to next season.

