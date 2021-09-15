NBA 2K22 Update 1.004 and Patch Notes: Everything you need to know

Earlier today, NBA 2K22 developer Visual Concepts released the latest update 1.004 for next-generation consoles PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S.

The previous patch that was released for next-generation consoles, the 1.003 update, came out last week and addressed stability issues apart from fixing a PA announcer audio glitch that fans had reported.So far, the last two updates (1.003 and 1.004) have not been released on PS4, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch.

The latest patch update that came out for the mentioned consoles was update 1.002. The following article looks at everything gamers need to know about the latest NBA 2K22 Update 1.004 patch.

MyNBA2K @MyNBA2K MyNBA 2K22 is now available on the App Store and Google Play. Featuring the following for NBA 2K22:



NBA 2K22 Update 1.004 fixes various game play issues fans complained about

The official NBA 2K Twitter account has acknowledged the 1.004 update, which introduced no gameplay changes but has fixed various issues that plagued the game since its initial September 10th release. A similar 1.003 update came out last week and fixed multiple gameplay issues.

The patch has been reported to be of 323 MB on PS5 with various Xbox X/S users claiming that it was as big as 700 MB. Regardless, multiple bugs have been reported in recent days even after update 1.003, with various gamers reportedly not being able to team up with other players in online modes.

While the detailed patch notes have not been released, players have reported the following fixes being introduced via update 1.004:

· Addressed crashing issues.

· Network connection improvements.

· Addressed various random disconnection issues.

· Online game stability improvements.

· General stability and performance issues.

· Added various gameplay optimizations.

· Other minor fixes.

Therefore, update 1.004 has also introduced only minor fixes and other gameplay improvements. As of now, the latest update is not out on previous generation consoles. The most frequent complaint with respect to NBA 2K22 players appears to be with respect to server disconnection issues.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the 4 96-rated players in NBA 2K22.

It is currently unclear if the latest update 1.004 has completely solved the problem, with several users reporting that they are still facing issues on various online game modes. It has only been days since NBA 2K22 was released, with the last two updates being exclusive on next-generation consoles.

