NBA 2K22 Update Patch 1.007 Notes: Xbox shutting down error, player faces, and other server issues fixed

NBA 2K22 is already being recognized as one of the best games of the series thus far. This is due to the variety of new features and gameplay upgrades, as well as the all new map which has a range of new activities, quests, and locations.

However, at the same time, NBA 2K22 has also been plagued with a range of glitches and server issues. Most recently, Xbox users have complained about their consoles automatically switching off while playing NBA 2K22.

Earlier today ie. on September 30th, the update patch 1.007 was released, which has reportedly resolved a range of issues, most notably the Xbox console error that fans have been constantly complaining about. In this article, we look at everything you need to know with respect to the update.

NBA 2K22 Update Patch 1.007: Everything you need to know

The NBA 2K22 update 1.007 has currently only been released for next-generation consoles. The update is around 800 MB for PS5 users while it is around 1.44 GB big for Xbox X/S users.

While there are no gameplay changes or other updates released as part of patch 1.007, the biggest issue that gamers have had is related to the glitches, bugs and other server issues that have been a constant feature in NBA 2K22 so far.

Luka Doncic is the chief cover star for NBA 2K22.

Various users have reported that the update has indeed taken care of the majority of bugs that gamers were facing. This most notably includes the Xbox console switching off problem. The official patch notes are as follows:

· Online stability improvements.

· Addressed player invisible issue.

· Stability and performance improvements.

· Addressed some glitches with this patch

· Addressed system shutdown issue on Xbox.

· Various game crashing fixes.

· Other minor fixes.

Hence, the update is expected to improve the overall performance of NBA 2K22 to a great extent. Furthermore, an issue that affected some players' faces has also been said to be fixed via the update. This was apparently most notably affecting Jalen Suggs’ in-game face.

Furthermore, a bug that rendered players invisible during games sometimes has also been fixed, with various users reporting that the overall performance has indeed been upgraded via the update. As mentioned above, it has currently not been released for current-gen users. Further updates with respect to update 1.007 can be expected in the coming days.

