NBA 2K22 Xbox shutting down error: Everything you need to know

NBA 2K22 is easily the most impressive game of the 2K series released in recent years. The game’s MyCareer mode has received a huge transformation which has resulted in elements of an RPG with respect to the game.

However, as is true with most good things, NBA 2K22 has had a huge negative as well. The game has been littered with a number of bugs and glitches with recent updates being aimed at fixing a number of issues. However, these updates have been seen to trigger other glitches in the game as well. In this article, we look at everything Xbox users need to know about the latest console crash error in NBA 2K22.

Luka Doncic is the official cover star for NBA 2K22.

Microsoft adds “limited functionality” notice next to NBA 2K22 after Xbox users report console crashes

The latest glitch seems to be affecting both Xbox One and Xbox X/S users, with gamers reporting that consoles are switching off on their own whilst playing the NBA 2K22 game. The issue has initially been affecting users ever since the game was released, and has in recent days become a bigger issue, something which has been assumed to be a result of the recent updates.

Xbox X/S users received the update patch 1.5 for NBA 2K22 recently, with a huge uptick in reports of consoles shutting off on their own being reported in recent days. Xbox Support’s official Twitter account posted the last update with respect to this particular error on September 24th, claiming that the team is still investigating the error and plans to fix it soon.

Xbox Support @XboxSupport twitter.com/XboxSupport/st… Xbox Support @XboxSupport We understand that some users may be seeing their consoles power off or quit to home while playing NBA 2K22. We're working on that now and we'll post updates here or at xbox.com/status We understand that some users may be seeing their consoles power off or quit to home while playing NBA 2K22. We're working on that now and we'll post updates here or at xbox.com/status Teams are continuing to investigate reports of consoles powering off or quitting to home while playing NBA 2K22. Please watch for news here or at xbox.com/status Teams are continuing to investigate reports of consoles powering off or quitting to home while playing NBA 2K22. Please watch for news here or at xbox.com/status twitter.com/XboxSupport/st…

However, the limited functionality notice has not been removed until now suggesting that the error has not been fixed. Moreover, a range of gamers in recent days have posted about the issue, with many claiming that the same issue is plaguing NBA 2K22 ever since the game was released on September 10th.

Furthermore, a range of gamers have also claimed that Xbox X/S is currently facing the same issue with respect to other games as well. This includes the Microsoft Flight Simulator, COD: Vanguard and FIFA 22. Hence, while NBA 2K22 has a range of issues, the particular error that is leading to Xbox consoles switching off might be due to a Microsoft error. Further updates on the matter are expected in the coming time.

