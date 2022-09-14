NBA 2K23: Best Center Builds

NBA 2K23 is out and fans are racing to build their best MyPlayer. The game is selling like hotcakes in its opening month as NBA fans are gearing up for an exciting season ahead.

The MyPlayer Builder in NBA 2K23 has received a major upgrade with new badges, takeovers and attributes. There is no Skill Breakdown option and the Physical Profile section is now part of the attribute list instead of a pie chart selection like the previous year (2K22). Additionally, they have introduced "Eastern Egg Builds," which gives you an exact replica of an NBA star instead of providing shades of three players.

What is the best center build in NBA 2K23?

The center is not the most exciting position to use in NBA 2K23, but they are certainly the most effective. They help you clean the glass, protect the rim and get efficient buckets in the low post. Even with small-ball lineups and volume three-point shooting as the new norm, centers and dominant big men are coming back in fashion.

The last two MVPs have gone to Nikola Jokic, and the runner-ups have also been a center (Joel Embiid).

l Embiid led the league in scoring last season and Giannis Antetokounmpo - who is officially a power forward but plays like a center - was the recipient of back-to-back MVPs before Jokic.

In this article, we'll see three top-notch builds for the center position in NBA 2K23.

Note: Badges will vary as you change and select your attributes. Name, Jersey Number and Handedness don't affect the build in NBA 2K23.

#3 Two-Way Stretch Five

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers

This build is one of the best in NBA 2K23, especially if you want to create a dominant big man that can score from anywhere on the court and protect the paint on defense. Due to the three-point revolution, some of the best centers in today's game are stretch bigs.

Body Settings: Height - 6'11"; Weight - 220 lbs; Wingspan - 7'5"; Body Type - Defined.

Under 'Finishing,' set Close Shot, Driving Layup and Driving Dunk to 57, 72 and 84, respectively. Keep Standing Dunk at 67 and leave Post Control untouched. Under 'Shooting,' max out Mid-Range Shot and Three-Point Shot while keeping Free Throw at 74.

Under 'Playmaking,' set Pass Accuracy and Ball Handle to 72 each and keep Speed with Ball at 67. Under 'Defense/Rebounding,' max out Interior Defense, Steal and Defensive Rebound while keeping Perimeter Defense, Block and Offensive Rebound to 75, 85 and 60, respectively.

Finally, under 'Physicals,' max out Speed and Acceleration while keeping Strength, Vertical and Stamina at 76, 84 and 90, respectively. If you have any attribute upgrades left, use them to increase Close Shot, Free Throw or either Offensive Rebound.

Badges: In this build, you'll get roughly 73 Badge Upgrades in NBA 2K23 - 13 in Playmaking, 24 in Defense/Rebounding, 11 in Finishing and 25 in Shooting. You can choose Hall of Fame badges in Shooting and Defense such as Agent 3, Catch and Shoot, and Chase Down Artist.

Takeover: Limitless Range, Pull Up Precision.

Shades of: Joel Embiid, Anthony Davis.

#2 Diming 3-Level Scorer

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets

The reigning two-time MVP Nikola Jokic is special in comparison to other stretch big men because he can pass better than most point guards. This build will give you a playmaking center in NBA 2K23 who can create shots for others while also getting his own.

Body Settings: Height - 7'1"; Weight - 235 lbs; Wingspan - 7'6"; Body Type - Built.

Under 'Finishing,' set Close Shot, Driving Layup and Driving Dunk to 91, 85 and 75, respectively. Keep Standing Dunk at 71 and set Post Control to 77. Under 'Shooting,' max out all three attributes, i.e., Mid-Range Shot, Three-Point Shot and Free Throw.

Under 'Playmaking,' set Pass Accuracy to 87 and keep Ball Handle and Speed with Ball to 61 each (unless they max out at a lower number). Under 'Defense/Rebounding,' set Interior Defense to 53 and max out Perimeter Defense and Steal. Set Defensive Rebound at 87 and Offensive Rebound at 58 while leaving Block untouched.

Finally, under 'Physicals,' max out Speed and Acceleration while keeping Strength, Vertical and Stamina at 67, 75 and 93, respectively. If you have any attribute upgrades left, use them to increase Close Shot, Pass Accuracy or Standing Dunk.

Badges: In this build, you'll get roughly 71 Badge Upgrades in NBA 2K23 - 17 in Playmaking, 17 in Defense/Rebounding, 15 in Finishing and 22 in Shooting. You can choose Hall of Fame badges in Shooting and Playmaking such as Agent 3, Catch and Shoot, Dimer and Quick First Step.

Takeover: Limitless Range, Post Playmaking

Shades of: Nikola Jokic, Karl-Anthony Towns

#1 Paint Beast

Shaquille O'Neal with the LA Lakers

The ultimate machine in the paint who just bullies his way to the bucket and puts his defender on a poster. This build is almost unstoppable in NBA 2K23. If you get the ball to the player in the low post, consider it an automatic bucket.

Body Settings: Height - 7'0"; Weight - 250 lbs; Wingspan - 7'6"; Body Type - Built.

Under 'Finishing,' set Close Shot and Standiung Dunk to 87 each and set Driving Layup and Driving Dunk to 82 each. Increase Post Control to just shy of the max at 97.

Under 'Shooting,' set Mid-Range Shot to 70 and Free Throw to 50 while increasing Three-Point Shot to 31. Under 'Playmaking,' set Pass Accuracy to 65 and Ball Handle to 57, while increasing Speed with Ball by just a few points to 27.

Under 'Defense/Rebounding,' set Interior Defense and Block to 90 each while keeping Perimeter Defense, Steal and Offensive Rebound to 65, 42 and 81, respectively. Increase Defensive Rebound to just shy of the max at 95. Finally, under 'Physicals,' set Speed, Acceleration, Strength and Vertical to 65, 51, 85 and 73. Increase Stamina to just shy of the max at 95.

If you have any attributes left, use them to increase Close Shot, Standing Dunk, or Interior Defense.

Badges: In this build, you'll get roughly 61 Badge Upgrades in NBA 2K23 - 24 in Finishing, 24 in Defense/Rebounding, 12 in Playmaking and one in Shooting. You can choose Hall of Fame badges in Finishing and Defense, such as Bully, Fearless Finisher and Chase Down Artist.

Takeover: Stuff Blocks, Post Playmaking

Shades of: Shaquille O'Neal, Rudy Gobert.

