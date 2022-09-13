NBA 2K23: Best Shooting Guard Builds

NBA 2K23 is out to put an end to the basketball drought fans have suffered from during the offseason.

The game sells like hotcakes in September every year with NBA fans desperately waiting for the new season to begin. Several teams will visit foreign countries and play preseason games this month to officially kick off the 2022-23 season.

The race to create the best build in NBA 2K23 is on and fans are rushing to build the next best player on the MyCareer code. The MyPlayer feature has been given a huge upgrade. The 'Physical Profile' selection is now a part of the attribute list instead of a separate pie chart like in NBA 2K22.

They have also introduced new badges and takeovers, which are bound to enhance user experience.

Which is the best shooting guard build in NBA 2K23?

Shooting guards are one of the most fun positions to use in NBA 2K.

They have been some of the best scorers in league history. The list of famous shooting guards with incredible scoring volume includes Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson, James Harden and Tracy McGrady. Many are also excellent perimeter defenders and will help you stop the opposition's backcourt.

Who doesn't want to play as the 2001 Lakers or the 1996 Bulls in NBA 2K? The 99-rated All-Time versions of Bryant and Jordan are practically cheat codes.

In this article, we'll take a look at three incredible builds for shooting guards in NBA 2K23.

Note: Badges will vary as you change and select your attributes. Name, Jersey Number and Handedness don't affect the build in NBA 2K23.

#3 2-Way 3PT Shot Creator

Joe Dumars of the Detroit Pistons

This build is essentially going to give you a two-way beast in NBA 2K23 who will defend the opposition's best guard and also create shots for the team on offense.

Body Settings: Height - 6'6"; Weight - 207 lbs; Wingspan - 6'10"; Body Type - Built.

For a two-way shot creator, you'll need to compromise on your 'Finishing' ability to have stronger 'Playmaking,' 'Shooting' and 'Defense' ratings. Close Shot and Driving Layup can be set to 55 and 76 respectively. You can leave Driving Dunk, Post Control and Standing Dunk untouched.

Under 'Shooting,' you need to max out the Three-Point category, while Mid-Range and Free Throw can sit at 75 each. Under Playmaking, set the pass accuracy to 70 and max out Ball Handle while Speed with Ball sits at 84.

Under 'Defense/Rebounding,' set Interior Defense to 35 while you max out Perimeter Defense and Steal. Leave Block and Offensive Rebound untouched, and increase Defensive Rebound to 47.

Finally, under 'Physicals,' set Speed and Acceleration to 85 each and max out Stamina. Vertical and Strength can be 57 and 74, respectively. If you have any attributes left, use them to increase Mid-Range Shot, Free Throw or Pass Accuracy.

Badges: In this build, you'll get roughly 68 Badge Upgrades in NBA 2K23 including 22 in Playmaking, 16 in Defense/Rebounding, six in Finishing and 24 in Shooting. You can choose Hall of Fame badges in 'Playmaking' and 'Shooting' such as Quick First Step and Circus Threes, respectively.

Takeover: Limitless Range, Perimeter Badge Drop.

Shades of: Joe Dumars, Tyler Herro.

#2 3 & D Two Guard

Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors during the 2022 NBA Finals

This off-guard build in NBA 2K23 will knock down shots from beyond the perimeter and also guard it with his life. Every team requires 3-and-D players as they are crucial on both sides of the court.

Body Settings: Height - 6'6"; Weight - 205 lbs; Wingspan - 6'7"; Body Type - Built.

In this build, we are going to compromise on 'Finishing' attributes to focus solely on 3-point shooting and defense. So keep Close Shot and Driving Layup - 51 each while setting Driving Dunk to 70. The other two attributes, i.e., Post Control and Standing Dunk, can be left untouched.

Under 'Shooting,' you can set the Mid-Range Shot and Free Throw at 80 each and max out the Three-Point Shot. Under 'Playmaking,' set Pass Accuracy to 83 and keep Ball Handle and Speed with Ball to 70.

Under 'Defense/Rebounding,' set Interior Defense to 55, Block to 71 and Defensive Rebound to 44. Perimeter Defense and Steal can be maxed out, while Offensive Rebound can be left untouched.

Finally, under 'Physicals,' max out Speed, Acceleration and Stamina while Vertical and Strength can be kept in the mid-60s. If you have any attributes left, use them to increase Strength, Mid-range or Close Shot.

Badges: In this build, you'll get roughly 67 Badge Upgrades in NBA 2K23 - 16 in Playmaking, 20 in Defense/Rebounding, six in Finishing and 25 in Shooting. You can choose Hall of Fame badges in 'Shooting' and 'Defense' such as Agent 3, Claymore, Catch and Shoot, Menace, and Pick Dodger.

Takeover: Limitless Range, Shot Up Precision.

Shades of: Klay Thompson, Desmond Bane.

#1 3-Level Scorer

Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards

This build can be adjusted for more defense and less playmaking to give you a player with shades of Kobe Bryant and Tracy McGrady. This build has only one task for your team, which is to get a bucket, and the player will do so in a variety of ways.

Body Settings: Height - 6'6"; Weight - 205 lbs; Wingspan - 6'11"; Body Type - Built.

In this build, under 'Finishing,' max out Close Shot while keeping Driving Layup and Driving Dunk to 75 and 85, respectively. Keep Standing Dunk at 32 and Post Control can be left untouched.

Under 'Shooting,' set Mid-Range Shot and Three-Point Shot at 80 each while keeping Free Throw at 77. In the 'Playmaking' section, keep Pass Accuracy at 75 and Ball Handle at 83 while maxing out Speed with Ball.

Under 'Defense/Rebounding,' set Interior Defense, Perimeter Defense and Steal to 80 each while keeping Defensive Rebound at 55. You can leave Offensive Rebound and Block untouched.

Finally, under 'Physicals,' max out Speed and Stamina while keeping Acceleration, Vertical and Strength to 77, 60 and 75, respectively.

If you have any attributes left, use them to increase any Shooting or Finishing attributes, especially the player's 3-point shot.

Badges: In this build, you'll get roughly 70 Badge Upgrades in NBA 2K23 - 20 in Playmaking, 13 in Defense/Rebounding, 17 in Finishing and 20 in Shooting. You can choose Hall of Fame badges in 'Shooting' and 'Finishing' such as Catch and Shoot, Agent 3 and Fearless Finisher.

Takeover: Spot Up Shooter, Slasher.

Shades of: Bradley Beal, Jalen Green.

