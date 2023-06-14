NBA 2K23 Denver Nuggets Option Pack Locker Room Code: All free rewards, how to redeem, and more

In celebration of the Denver Nuggets winning a memorable NBA championship, NBA 2K23 players can make the most out of it by adding a special card to their respective MyTeam squads.

Earlier on June 13, 2K Sports announced that they would provide a free Option pack to every player that can be redeemed with the help of a code. This is arguably one of the best freebies of all time, as the option pack in discussion includes all 99-rated Dark Matter cards.

Every player can select any one card from the available pool of special items and add it to their roster.

2K Sports has provided regular codes during the playoffs, and some of them have included a few terrific cards. However, arguably none comes close to the current offering, especially for those who may have started the game late. The rewards are equally appetizing for veterans who might have a very strong MyTeam squad.

Let’s take a look at how to get this free Denver Nuggets option pack in NBA 2K23 and all the rewards in it.

Free redeem code to unlock the Denver Nuggets option pack in NBA 2K23

As mentioned above, the first step is to redeem the code, which can be done directly within NBA 2K23.

2023-NBA-CHAMPIONS

Redeeming the code is pretty simple:

Start the game and load MyTeam.

Go to the Myteam menu.

Select Community Hub.

Find an option called Locker Codes and select it.

Enter the code in this article and press confirm.

Once you have confirmed the code '2023-NBA-CHAMPIONS', the Denver Nuggets option pack will be added to your in-game store. You can then open it to make your pick.

All NBA 2K23 Denver Nuggets option pack items

There are 13 cards to choose from, all rated 99 (belonging to the Dark Matter tier). However, remember that the cards in question are Evolution Playoffs items so they will have different overalls initially. You’ll have to get the boosts by completing different quests.

Vlatko Cancar PF/SF

Ish Smith PG/SG

Deandre Jordan C

Christian Braun SF/SG

Jeff Green SF/PF

Reggie Jackson PG/SG

Zeke Nnaji C/PF

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope SG/SF

Michael Porter Jr. SF/PF

Jamal Murray PG/SG

Nikola Jokic C/PF

Aaron Gordon PF/SF

Bruce Brown SG/PG

The latest Denver Nuggets option pack locker room code is available for the next week (until June 20). Make sure to redeem it before it expires from the MyTeam mode.

While you can make your own choice, Nikola Jokic's item looks like a terrific addition to any squad. Alternatively, the cards of Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray will also be potentially exciting choices for many players.

