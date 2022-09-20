How to unlock the Dark Matter Trophy Case Larry Bird in NBA 2K23?

NBA 2K23 has thrown in a plethora of new events, player packs, and features to look forward to since being released on September 9.

Three free locker codes have been added to give players a chance to get their hands on multiple NBA legends. The most notable one features LeBron James.

Furthermore, the first dark matter card of NBA 2K23 has also been released. The first player to feature on this card is Larry Bird, who has a 99-overall and is currently the only card in the category that gamers can get their hands on.

The dark matter cards that are subsequently released have a high chance of being pay-to-play or at least involve the buying of player packs. Gamers should not miss the chance of getting their free Larry Bird card with 99 overall.

This article looks at all the relevant information required to acquire the reward.

How to get the Dark Matter Trophy Case Larry Bird card in NBA 2K23?

Gamers who have already begun their journeys on NBA 2K23 will be well aware that the entire system of free rewards has been tweaked considerably. The game now has a trophy case system. Specific cases need to be acquired for each team by completing various agendas, locking in collections, acquiring cards via packs randomly or by competing in different game modes.

Each of the 30 NBA teams have 15 individual cards that can be acquired. They need to be acquired in order to earn the team’s specific trophy case. The method itself can prove to be cumbersome and require hours of playing the game.

However, the rewards in themselves make the effort well worth the time. Each of the trophy cases of the teams will help players acquire an individual trophy case player who will have a 96 overall.

Gamers will then have to acquire the trophy cases of all five teams in a specific division. A total of three divisions means a total of 15 teams, and a total of 75 individual players. It also means a total of 15 trophy case players. Additionally, at the completion of each division, gamers will also acquire a 97 overall card.

This means that a total of three 97 overalls will also be available as rewards. Finally, after acquiring 15 trophy cases and completing the three divisions, players will finally get their hands on the 99-overall Larry Bird card.

The going might be tough and tedious, but the rewards more than make up for the effort and the days of gametime put in!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far