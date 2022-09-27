NBA 2K23 Locker Codes: Get your free Silencers pack!

NBA 2K23 has already released a number of interesting packs with various featured players.

Currently, the Silencers pack, which includes a pink diamond version of Michael Jordan, is available. This version of MJ is 95-rated, and there are two more different Jordan cards that gamers can get their hands on.

Additionally, the Silencers pack also includes a pink-diamond version of Boston Celtics’ ace Jayson Tatum, along with 94-rated versions of Paul Pierce and Baron Davis.

Of course, player packs are expensive, and a single pack generally costs exactly 11,250 VC. Gamers are therefore always on the lookout to acquire free packs in the hope of landing the best players.

This article looks at the currently available locker codes in NBA 2K23.

NBA 2K23 Silencers pack Locker code

NBA 2K23 has been reluctant to release too many locker codes at once. The locker code related to the Silencers pack is the first player pack related code that has been released in the game so far. This means that locker codes are becoming an ever rarer occurrence and must be used whenever they are available.

Gamers can follow a number of websites to get the latest information related to locker codes. The current locker code simply gives players a one-time access to open a pack. This means that they are not guaranteed to receive one of the top-rated cards in the pack but have a chance to acquire one of them.

Gamers simply need to enter the locker code in the relevant field in the MyTeam or the MyPlayer gamemode. The Silencers pack locker code is given below:

MYTEAM-SILENCERS-PACK-3HWPC

As mentioned, the locker code above will give gamers one Silencers pack, and they might end up receiving a normal card in the pack as well!

