NBA 2K23 MyCareer: Best builds with shades of 1996 Chicago Bulls' Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman

NBA 2K23 launched a week ago and fans have already started showing off their latest builds.

Gamers are rushing to build the best version of NBA legends on the MyPlayer Builder under MyCareer. The game mode has received major upgrades and additions, such as new badges, takeovers and attributes.

NBA 2K introduced new builds and an exciting new feature called "Easter Egg Builds." Through this, you can build replicas of NBA players instead of receiving shades of three.

On that note, let's take a look at one of the most unstoppable teams in league history, the 1996 Chicago Bulls.

Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman haunted opponents as Chicago recorded a three-peat between from 1996 and 1998. The Hall of Fame duo of Jordan and Pippen got the best rebounder in basketball in Rodman to create an unstoppable trio.

They won 72 games in the 1995-96 season, an NBA record they held for 20 years, and won the title in Jordan's first season back from retirement. Outside of the modern era, many still believe the '96 Bulls can measure up to any team in league history.

NBA 2K23 Builds: 1996 Chicago Bulls' trio

So let's take a look at the builds with shades of Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman to recreate the iconic trio in NBA 2K23

Note: Badges will vary as you change and select your attributes. Name, Jersey Number and Handedness don't affect the build in NBA 2K23.

Michael Jordan - 3-Level Scorer

Michael Jordan with the Chicago Bulls is arguably the most unstoppable player in NBA 2K

Michael Jordan was arguably the greatest scorer in league history. He racked up 10 scoring titles, by far the most in the NBA, and did so while accumulating defensive team selections as well.

Jordan will not let the team lose without a fight and will stop at nothing to get a bucket against any defense. This build will get you closest to "His Airness" in NBA 2K23.

Body Settings: Height - 6'6"; Weight - 205 lbs; Wingspan - 6'11"; Body Type - Built.

In this build, under 'Finishing,' max out Close Shot while keeping Driving Layup and Driving Dunk to 75 and 85, respectively. Keep Standing Dunk at 32 and Post Control can be left untouched.

Under 'Shooting,' set Mid-Range Shot and Three-Point Shot at 80 each while keeping Free Throw at 77. In the 'Playmaking' section, keep Pass Accuracy at 75 and Ball Handle at 83 while maxing out Speed with Ball.

Under 'Defense/Rebounding,' set Interior Defense, Perimeter Defense and Steal to 80 each while keeping Defensive Rebound at 55. You can leave Offensive Rebound and Block untouched.

Finally, under 'Physicals,' max out Speed and Stamina while keeping Acceleration, Vertical and Strength to 77, 60 and 75, respectively.

If you have any attributes left, use them to increase any 'Shooting' or 'Finishing' attributes, especially the player's 3-point shot.

Badges: In this build, you'll get roughly 70 Badge Upgrades in NBA 2K23 - 20 in 'Playmaking,' 13 in 'Defense/Rebounding,' 17 in 'Finishing' and 20 in 'Shooting.' You can choose Hall of Fame badges in 'Shooting' and 'Finishing' such as Catch and Shoot, Agent 3 and Fearless Finisher.

Takeover: Spot Up Shooter, Slasher.

Shades of: Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Bradley Beal.

Scottie Pippen - 2-Way Slashing Playmaker

Scottie Pippen with the Chicago Bulls

This build is one of the closest to Scottie Pippen and LeBron James in NBA 2K23. Pippen was be the ideal running mate for a volume-scoring guard like Jordan as he created shots for others while also dominating on defense. This build will get you closest to "Pip" in NBA 2K23.

Body Settings: Height - 6'8"; Weight - 237 lbs; Wingspan - 7'0"; Body Type - Built.

This build has a balanced attribute distribution with few max-outs. Under 'Finishing,' set Close Shot and Driving Layup to 80 and max out Driving Dunk. Standing Dunk can be kept at 77 and you can increase Post Control by just a few points to 28 or 29.

Under 'Shooting,' set Mid-Range Shot and Three-Point Shot to 80 each and keep Free Throw at 60. In the 'Playmaking' section, set Pass Accuracy to 80 and Speed with Ball to 75 while maxing out Ball Handle.

Under 'Defense/Rebounding,' set Interior Defense to 53 and Perimeter Defense to 73 while leaving Offensive Rebound untouched. Defensive Rebound, Steal and Block can be 70 each. Finally, under 'Physicals,' set Speed, Acceleration and Vertical to 80, 74 and 82, respectively, while maxing out Strength and Stamina.

If you have any attributes left, use them to increase Free Throw, Mid-Range or Steal.

Badges: In this build, you'll get roughly 74 Badge Upgrades in NBA 2K23 - 21 in 'Playmaking,' 13 in 'Defense/Rebounding,' 20 in 'Finishing' and 20 in 'Shooting.' You can choose Hall of Fame badges in 'Playmaking' and 'Defense,' such as Quick First Step and Chase Down Artist.

Takeover: Limitless Range, Team Takeover Boost.

Shades of: Scottie Pippen, Paul George.

Dennis Rodman - Defensive Anchor

Dennis Rodman with the Chicago Bulls

Dennis Rodman is arguably the greatest rebounder of all-time. He led the league in rebounding seven times, second-most in league history behind Wilt Chamberlain.

Rodman was also a two-time Defensive Player of the Year, making him one of the most crucial players on the incredibly successful Chicago Bulls team. This build will get you closest to "The Worm" in NBA 2K23.

Body Settings: Height - 6'7"; Weight - 237 lbs; Wingspan - 7'4"; Body Type - Built.

Under 'Finishing,' set Close Shot, Standing Dunk and Post Control to 83, 90 and 70, respectively. Keep Driving Layup and Driving Dunk at 81 each. Under 'Shooting,' set Mid-Range Shot, Three-Point Shot and Free Throw at 45, 30 and 70, respectively.

Under 'Playmaking,' set Pass Accuracy, Ball Handle and Speed with Ball to 75, 66 and 70, respectively. Under 'Defense/Rebounding,' max out Interior Defense, Defensive Rebound and Offensive Rebound while keeping Perimeter Defense, Steal and Block to 85, 60 and 80, respectively.

Finally, under 'Physicals,' max out Speed, Acceleration and Strength while keeping Vertical and Stamina at 91 and 87 respectively. If you have any attributes left, use them to increase Block, Vertical or Stamina.

Badges: In this build, you'll get roughly 62 Badge Upgrades in NBA 2K23 - 14 in 'Playmaking,' 26 in 'Defense/Rebounding,' 22 in 'Finishing' and none in 'Shooting.' You can choose Hall of Fame badges in 'Finishing' and 'Defense,' such as Fearless Finisher, Worm, Boxout Beast and Chase Down Artist.

Takeover: See the Future, Extreme Clamps

Shades of: Dennis Rodman, Draymond Green.

