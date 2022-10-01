NBA 2K23 MyCareer Layup Animations: Which one to choose?

NBA 2K23’s Myteam and MyCareer modes give gamers a never-seen-before level of customization that they can use to ensure that they get the most out of the game.

A number of features have allowed gamers to add a personal touch and create dream teams that players have been introduced to. The game has even added a number of secret builds that can be unlocked to help gamers get a sense of and use the best legends and current icons of the NBA.

Layup animations are limited with respect to individual builds of the players, and to a great extent, these animations are dependent and directly related to the gamer’s style.

This article looks at everything you ought to know about layup animations in NBA 2K23.

NBA 2K23: Everything you need to know about layup animations

Different gamers prefer different shooting styles. They also have different moments and considerations they observe while taking shots. This means that different animations are bound to suit different types of gamers. The idea is to choose the layup animation that proves to be the most successful and is the best fit.

Specific builds have a limited number of layup animations that can be chosen. Bigger players will obviously have a more force-based shooting style and would prefer dunks and close shots over 3-pointers and mid-rangers. The success of these shots is dependant upon timing and when the gamer chooses to shoot.

For most, choosing a layup animation such as the John Wall animation or the Long Athlete animation gives gamers the advantage of height. These shots are released at a higher altitude, which increases the chance of success. However, lower releases might suit gamers who prefer to take longer shots and try to make shooting space instead of finishing through a crowd.

Hence, the fact remains that each of the layup animations needs to be tested and tried out, and the playing style needs to be considered as well. This is true across the current and next-gen versions of the game!

