NBA 2K24: 5 ratings game has gotten wrong so far

In the modern era, beyond basketball, there is one thing that has formed a part of the annual NBA calendar, the release of the latest NBA 2K game ratings. With NBA 2K24 set to release on Sept. 8, the first set of ratings has come to the fore and has sparked the usual debate among the NBA fandom.

The game, developed by Visual Concepts, and released annually since 1999 is extremely popular among NBA fans and is part of the basketball culture now.

While no one seems to dispute Nikola Jokic's claim to top-dog status in the game with a 98 overall rating, there are some decisions pertaining to the ratings that are certainly bound to divide NBA fans.

Here are five players who appear to have been wrongly rated in NBA 2k24

#5 Russell Westbrook

The former MVP barely makes the top 100 in this edition of NBA2K24's ratings. The Brodie is rated 81, below the likes of Lonzo Ball, who hasn't played an NBA game in over a year, and Christian Wood, who is one of the few remaining unsigned free agents with an NBA chance.

An 81 appears okay for the recent performances Westbrook has delivered. But when relativity factors, it is a bit harsh for the guard to be ranked in such a position.

#4. Walker Kessler

The Jazz big man was a big hit during his rookie campaign and proved to be a Gobert-lite for the Utah franchise. He came as part of the very package that the team received for the former DPOY.

Kessler still averaged only 9.2 points and 8.4 rebounds a game. While his rim protection is his calling card, there are various aspects of his game that require further development.

NBA 2K24 rating him at 83 over or on par with other more established centers in the league such as Clint Capela, Jonas Valanciunas, Robert Williams and former DPOY Draymond Green appears to be an overreaction to his potential.

#3. Rudy Gobert

It seems Rudy Gobert and Walker Kessler shall be sharing more than just a few parallels.

Gobert, however, in this case, has been underrated as compared to Kessler. Only a couple of years removed from DPOY production, the Stifle Tower has only been granted an 84 rating in NBA 2K24. For context, a younger French center by the name of Victor Wembanyama has been given the same rating despite not playing an NBA game.

#2. Kristaps Porzingis

The latest Celtics signing appears to have gotten a boost in rating consideration. Porzingis, while a talented player, is five years removed from his only All-Star nod and has been bugged by injuries throughout his career.

However, in NBA 2K24, the big man has been rated an 87, on par with Bradley Beal, DeMar DeRozan, Bam Adebayo and reigning DPOY Jaren Jackson Jr. This feels like quite a reach, despite Porzingis' undeniable talent.

The Celtics would hope Porzingis lives up to the rating and validates the 2K crew. But based on the recent history, the rating seems a bit overrated.

#1. Zion Williamson

This might be a controversial selection. When healthy, Zion Williamson is arguably a top-20 player in the league. But, availability is the greatest ability in modern sports.

A 92 NBA 2K24 rating for the forward, the same as Ja Morant and Donovan Mitchell who have both taken franchises to much further stages in playoff basketball in comparison to Zion, seems a bit harsh.

Many proven stars such as James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Trae Young and Paul George, for instance, find themselves rated beyond the Pelicans star.

Controversies are part and parcel of NBA2K24 rating debates, and Zion Williamson's rating is bound to spark controversy across the board.

