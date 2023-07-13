NBA 2K24 Golden State Warriors Players Ratings: All player ratings predicted

The Golden State Warriors will continue to be one of the most exciting teams to play with in NBA 2K24. With Steph Curry and Klay Thompson on the roster, there is no other roster that can match their shooting.

There has been a lot of speculation about what the Warriors will look like in NBA 2K24. Given that the Warriors faced their first playoff series exit before the Finals in the Steve Kerr era, it could potentially lower their ratings. That said, the Warriors are indeed a dynasty and retain most of their player ratings although there is no official word on this.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What are the NBA 2K24 player ratings for the Golden State Warriors?

The official NBA 2K24 ratings have not yet been revealed and there is no way of knowing them. That said, we can make educated predictions based on the performance of different players throughout the season.

WarriorsShowYo @WarriorsShowYo Warriors 2k24 Ratings:



Steph- 96



CP3- 87

Klay- 86

Draymond- 83

Wiggs- 82



Kuminga- 78

Loon- 78

GP2- 77

JaMychal- 77(if he stays)

Saric- 76

IGGY- 75(he prob retiring)

Cory- 74

Moody- 73



Brandin- N/A

TJD- N/A



What would you change? Warriors 2k24 Ratings:Steph- 96CP3- 87Klay- 86Draymond- 83Wiggs- 82Kuminga- 78Loon- 78GP2- 77JaMychal- 77(if he stays)Saric- 76IGGY- 75(he prob retiring)Cory- 74Moody- 73Brandin- N/ATJD- N/AWhat would you change? https://t.co/5q0fNub2zL

Here are the predicted ratings for the current squad of the Golden State Warriors in NBA 2K24:

Steph Curry - 97

Chris Paul - 86

Klay Thompson - 85

Draymond Green - 84

Andrew Wiggins - 84

Kevon Looney - 80

Jonathan Kuminga - 78

Gary Payton II - 78

Dario Saric - 76

Moses Moody - 76

Cory Joseph - 75

Brandin Podziemski - 75

Trayce Jackson-Davis - 74

Fans will have to wait for the official ratings to release a little later this year. However, as of now, these are the predictions based on social media and player performances.

The ratings are quite similar to the previous year. Steph Curry continues to be the highest-rated player on the Warriors with a player rating of 97. The previous year his rating was 96.

The increase in Curry's rating is due to his improved play over the last season. Curry averaged 29.4 points per game last season as compared to 25.5 points per game the season prior to that. His shooting percentages have also seen a significant increase which has made him more efficient.

The most notable change on the Warriors roster would be the addition of Chris Paul. Previously on the Suns, Paul is old and injury-prone, his rating is still relatively high at 86 because of his ability to make an impact when available on the floor.

There is no shortage of fans or anticipation when it comes to being able to play with the new-look Warriors. While size might be an issue for fans playing NBA 2K24 with the Golden State Warriors, they will have plenty of scoring options and playmaking. The Warriors' small-ball lineup could potentially be a game-changer in NBA 2K24.

The wait for the official roster won't be too long and is likely to be similar to our predicted ratings for the Warriors players.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault

Poll : 0 votes