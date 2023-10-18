NBA 2K24 Season 2 release date, Victor Wembanyama Free Agent card, and more

2K Games has announced NBA 2K24's Season 2 details, and the upcoming events will witness all players getting to try a special Victor Wembanyama item in the MyTeam mode. The No. 1 draft pick has been the talk of the town for the past few months, and for the first time, all players will be able to try him out. However, it's not just the mercurially talented Frenchman, as 2K Games has mentioned plenty of content waiting for the players.

All the new game modes, seasonal rewards, and special cards will become unlockable once Season 2 goes live on Friday, Oct. 20. This will be simultaneous across all platforms, so players on the current-gen systems will not have to feel left out. The new pass, along with the optional paid upgrades, will also be available once the new season is live.

Season 2 will be the second major drop of new content following the global release of NBA 2K24. The first season has drawn plenty of attention from the community, as plenty of new cards were up for grabs. The momentum will be around for a while, and the 90-rated Free Agent Victor Wembanyama card is just the tip of the iceberg.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Over the next few weeks, players will be able to win plenty of impressive rewards in MyTeam and MyCareer mode.

Victor Wembanyama will be available as a free agent card in NBA 2K24 Season 2

Victor Wembanyama's 90-rated item will be available to all NBA 2K24 players. All someone will need to do is log in at least once during Season 2, and the special card will be added to their in-game inventory. If Wemby is one end of the deal, the other includes a 94-rated item of legendary hooper Wilt Chamberlain. His special card will be the level 40 reward of the new season pass.

The special Wilt Chamberlain card (Image via 2K Games)

Once again, his special card will be available on all paths of the season pass. However, those who opt to choose a paid upgrade will receive a special version (the stats and attributes will be the same). Pro Pass holders will also unlock an Amethyst Donovan Mitchell item and a Hall of Fame Hyperdrive badge.

A diamond-tiered Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be the Ultimate Season reward, while Spurs coach Greg Popovich's Amethyst card will be available at level 35 of the seasonal rewards.

Like MyTeam mode, NBA 2K24 players will also be able to earn plenty of extra rewards for their MyCareer journey as well. Twenty superstars from the current and bygone eras, including the likes of Blake Griffin, will be added as foundation, and their templates will be usable in player creation.

Greg Popovich will be available on the seasonal reward path (Image via 2K Games)