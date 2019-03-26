NBA 2018-19: 3 free agents that the Oklahoma City Thunder could sign ahead of the playoffs

Nick Young

The Oklahoma City Thunder have enjoyed a promising 2018-19 season, although a lot of the team's positive steps forward this season have been overshadowed by a poor March.

For the majority of the campaign, the Thunder have been locked in a battle to secure the much coveted 3rd seed. Things have recently gone pear-shaped though as, Billy Donovan's team have won just four of their last 10 games, putting them in serious danger of finishing 8th in the West.

OKC's playoff participation is not under threat, although the team now faces the prospect of facing the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. The Thunder will want to end the season well in order to avoid this fate, and due to the surprise departure of Alex Abrines last month, the team still has the room to add another player.

So as we near the end of the season, here is a look at three individuals that could come in and help the Thunder's playoff push.

#3 Ben McLemore

McLemore during his time with the Kings

Ben McLemore was released by the Kings back in February after making just 19 appearances from the bench. McLemore's return to the team that drafted him with the seventh overall pick back in 2013 didn't work out as planned, and the former college standout now faces an uncertain future in the league.

Nevertheless, still just 26, McLemore still has untapped potential, and during his brief stint with the Kings earlier this season, the shooting guard made over 40% of his shots from beyond the arc.

He is still somewhat of a liability on the defensive end, but the Thunder would not be handing him big minutes. Moreover, the team has also previously managed to function with Abrines' defensive shortcomings.

