NBA: 3 reasons why the Los Angeles Lakers are unlikely to make any trades this season

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers currently top the Western Conference standings

Teams around the NBA have just a week remaining to make trades ahead of the February trade deadline. Andre Drummond, Danilo Gallinari, and Marcus Morris are some of the big names being linked with a late move to a contending team, and much of the NBA is believed to making moves ahead of the deadline.

Among them is the Los Angeles Lakers, who have surged to the top of the Western Conference standings following the offseason addition of Anthony Davis. With a 36-10 record, the Lakers are among the favorites to advance from the West - and recent reports have suggested that the front office could look to bring in someone such as Derrick Rose ahead of the trade deadline.

With that said, LA's interest may not materialize into an actual deal, and here we will take a look at the three reasons why the Lakers are unlikely to make any trades this season.

#1 The front office is content with the current roster

Dwight Howard is among the players that have made a better impact than expected

While some may argue that the LA Clippers have a better roster, the Lakers' roster is undoubtedly among the best in the NBA. The front office managed to address many of their shortcomings during a terrific 2019 offseason, and Frank Vogel's team is now stacked at virtually every position.

At center, the Lakers can call upon JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard - while DeMarcus Cousins could also return for the postseason. Meanwhile, Danny Green has proved to be an excellent wing addition, while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is shooting 43 percent from three-point range. With Rajon Rondo, Quinn Cook, and Alex Caruso - the Lakers also have plenty of options in the backcourt - and the team should feel no real urgency to make a move.

