NBA 2018-19: 3 Things we learned from Pelicans defeating the Spurs

Sacramento Kings v New Orleans Pelicans

Final Score: Pelicans defeat Spurs, 140-126

Just one night after beating a struggling Golden State Warriors team at the AT&T Center without Stephen Curry or Draymond Green, the San Antonio Spurs then found themselves coming up against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Pelicans, in contrast were coming off five wins in their last six games boosting their record to nine wins and seven losses.

The Spurs entered yet another game without usual starters, Pau Gasol and Dejounte Murray, while New Orleans had as close to a fully fit side as they could ask for, as they took down San Antonio 140-126.

Surprise scorers Bryn Forbes and Dante Cunnigham put on a show in the first term for the Spurs leading them to a 39-30 lead at the first break. Unfortunately for the Spurs, it was all downhill from there as the Pelicans went on to win the next three quarters and take home a 14 point victory.

Here are three things we can take away from this contest of two teams who should be aiming to battle for playoff positions, come the end of the regular season.

#1 The San Antonio Spurs are unimpressive on the road

San Antonio Spurs v Phoenix Suns

The San Antonio Spurs are currently playing .500 basketball. After 16 games of their season, their record lies at eight wins and eight losses. For many, to begin a season after losing a player of Kawhi Leonard's capability, winning half your games would be somewhat of a success.

The current issue for the Spurs is that their .500 record is only the 11th best in the Western Conference and perhaps even more concerning is that they have only won two road games so far for the season.

These two away wins have come against a fairly poor Phoenix Suns team with a 30 point win and the 143-142 overtime win at Staples Centre against the Lakers which very well could have been a loss had Lebron been able to hit a couple of clutch free throws.

Defence has been a big issue for the Spurs this year, especially away from home. They have failed to find the right players to feel the shoes of their top perimeter defenders from last season in, Dejounte Murray, Kyle Anderson and Danny Green and they are paying the price on that side of the court.

Popovich needs to find a way to lift this teams away form, otherwise his 21 season playoff streak will most likely come to an end this season.

