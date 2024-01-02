NBA 6MOTY Power Rankings 2023-24: Top 5 candidates ft. Tim Hardaway Jr. after Week 10

The race for NBA 6MOTY (Sixth Man of the Year) award has been intense this season. Many players have emerged as significant pieces to their team's success. The players who have become part plugs off the bench have done an incredible job in helping the starters take on their opponents.

Last season, it was Malcolm Brogdon who won the award. Brogdon outplayed Immanuel Quickley and Bobby Portis to take the top spot and win it all. This season, he might not qualify for the award as he's started in 15 games. The former NBA Rookie of the Year won't be able to defend his title against this season's candidates.

Who's had the most NBA 6MOTY award?

The Sixth Man of the Year award may not be as prestigious as the MVP or Rookie of the Year award, but it still holds value. Over the years, the award has recognized the talented players who have sat out from the starting lineup and lead their respective team's second unit.

Throughout the NBA's history, there are two players tied with the most Sixth Man of the Year wins. Both Lou Williams and Jamal Crawford have won the award three times. Williams won in 2015 and went back-to-back in 2018 and 2019.

Crawford won it in 2010, 2014 and 2016.

#5 Bogdan Bogdanovic

Atlanta Hawks v Houston Rockets

Last week: Games played: 3 (1 win - 2 losses)

This season: Games played: 30 (12 wins - 18 losses)

Last week: 15.3 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 2.3 apg

This season: 17.5 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.7 apg

Bogdan Bogdanovic has taken care of the second unit since the arrival of Dejounte Murray. However, the Atlanta Hawks(13-19) have continued to struggle to win consistently. Bogdanovic had a bit of a decline from last week.

He only made 31% of his shots from the field and had an abysmal shooting from last week, only making 10% of his threes. That hasn't affected his efficiency in the season as he's making 37% from beyond the arc.

#4 Malik Monk

Sacramento Kings v Phoenix Suns

Last week: Games played: 3 (2 win - 1 losses)

This season: Games played: 30 (19 wins - 11 losses)

Last week: 16.3 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 5.7 apg

This season: 14.5 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 5.2 apg

Malik Monk was a candidate for the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award last season and has a better chance of winning it this season. He's integral to the Sacramento Kings' bid for contention. Infact, his one-game absence from the previous week resulted in a 100-98 loss against Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Kings are in an ideal position in the Western Conference standings, thanks to the production from Monk.

#3 Cole Anthony

Orlando Magic v Milwaukee Bucks

Last week: Games played: 4 (2 win - 2 losses)

This season: Games played: 32 (19 wins - 13 losses)

Last week: 9.5 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 2.5 apg

This season: 14.3 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 3.5 apg

The Orlando Magic has surprised the fans with how well they've been playing this season. This is partly thanks to the production from Cole Anthony, who plays as the team's primary option off the bench.

Anthony is still an unreliable shooter from beyond the arc. Last week, he shot 28% from the three-point range. If he improves on his outside stroke, there's a chance the Magic will perform even better.

#2 Tim Hardaway Jr.

Dallas Mavericks v Minnesota Timberwolves

Last week: Games played: 4 (2 win - 2 losses)

This season: Games played: 30 (18 wins - 12 losses)

Last week: 20.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 2.8 apg

This season: 17.9 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 1.7 apg

After being a starter for most of his career with the Dallas Mavericks, Tim Hardaway Jr. is now providing offense off the bench. With his presence, the Mavs' second unit has done an excellent job of producing offensively.

This season, the Mavs are sixth in the NBA in bench scoring with 40.7. A significant improvement from last season's 17.8 points when the team was still lost with Kyrie Irving's fit with the team.

#1 Austin Reaves

Charlotte Hornets v Los Angeles Lakers

Last week: Games played: 4 (1 win - 3 losses)

This season: Games played: 34 (17 wins - 17 losses)

Last week: 14.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 4.0 apg

This season: 15.1 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 4.9 apg

Austin Reaves is the favorite to win the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award. Although the LA Lakers have struggled this season, he still manages to make an impact on the team's success.

Reaves has had seven games where he scored 20 or more points for the Lakers. However, in these games, they've had a 1-6 record and that hasn't worked well in the team's favor.